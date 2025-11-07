Manama, Bahrain: Lifestyle rewards platform BOUNZ has achieved a major milestone, surpassing 80,000 members in Bahrain within just one week of its launch.

The rapid adoption underscores BOUNZ’s growing appeal as the preferred loyalty program for everyday spending in the Kingdom.

With over 1.5 million members and 40+ partner brands in the UAE, BOUNZ has established itself since 2021 as one of the region’s most successful lifestyle loyalty programs. Its partner network includes leading names such as Choithrams, Joyalukkas, Eros, Sharaf Travel, Gulf News, and Wafi Restaurants, among others.

BOUNZ is a free-to-join rewards app that offers members added value on daily purchases. Users earn BOUNZ when shopping with partner brands and can later redeem them for savings across a wide range of categories.

Unlike conventional loyalty programs, BOUNZ allows members to earn before they spend, offering instant rewards upon app registration, as well as for engaging with partner stores or websites through its Click & Earn and Visit & Earn features.

In Bahrain, BOUNZ has entered the market through strategic partnerships with leading brands such as MegaMart, MacroMart, Joyalukkas, and Dadabhai Travel. Shoppers across the Kingdom can now earn and redeem points seamlessly by downloading the BOUNZ Rewards app via the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei AppGallery.

Sridhar Krishnamurthy, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of BOUNZ, commented, “Bahrain’s strong emphasis on value and customer experience made it a natural next step for BOUNZ’s regional growth. This milestone marks an important chapter in our journey toward becoming the region’s most trusted lifestyle rewards program.”

Anil Nawani, General Manager, MegaMart, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with BOUNZ to deliver enhanced value to our customers through everyday shopping. At MegaMart, we consistently prioritize customer satisfaction through quality, variety, and affordability and this partnership amplifies that promise.”

Adnan Gilitwala, Director, Dadabhai Travel, added, “Customer satisfaction lies at the core of everything we do. Partnering with a rewards program like BOUNZ allows us to offer our customers even more opportunities to save, whether on travel bookings, insurance, or hotel packages, reinforcing our commitment to trusted, customer-centric travel solutions.”

Sandeep Menon, Regional Manager – Bahrain, Joyalukkas, stated, “Our partnership with BOUNZ in Bahrain builds on our successful collaboration in the UAE. This expansion reflects our shared focus on quality, trust, and service excellence. With BOUNZ, every gold or diamond purchase now delivers even greater value to our customers.”

BOUNZ offers cross-border and cross-industry flexibility, enabling members to earn and redeem points across categories and geographies. For example, members can earn BOUNZ in Bahrain and redeem them in the UAE or collect rewards from grocery purchases and use them toward travel bookings.

In Bahrain, BOUNZ’s partner network provides extensive national coverage and category diversity. MegaMart’s 16 stores and MacroMart’s 2 outlets ensure convenient retail access across the Kingdom, Joyalukkas enables regional earning and redemption on jewellery purchases, and Dadabhai Travel extends benefits across travel, insurance, and hospitality services.

Members in Bahrain can earn BOUNZ at the following rates:

MegaMart: 1 BOUNZ for every 200 fils spent

Dadabhai Travel: 1 BOUNZ for every 100 fils spent

Joyalukkas: 1 BOUNZ for every 400 fils spent on gold jewellery and 1 BOUNZ for every 100 fils spent on diamond jewellery

BOUNZ will continue to expand its partner ecosystem in Bahrain, with additional lifestyle and retail brands to be announced in the coming months.

About BOUNZ

Founded in 2021, BOUNZ Rewards is a lifestyle loyalty program built to make everyday spending more rewarding. Members earn BOUNZ when they shop across a growing network of partner brands covering groceries, travel, jewelry, dining, electronics, and more. Through the BOUNZ Rewards app, members can track earnings, discover offers, and redeem rewards instantly at checkout. Simple, flexible, and rewarding, BOUNZ gives people the freedom to earn in one category and redeem in another, turning everyday purchases into meaningful savings.