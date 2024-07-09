Jeddah: During the 39th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA) in Riyadh on July 07-08, 2024, HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports of Saudi Arabia, signed an agreement with Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, Deputy President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, confirming Saudi Arabia as the host of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games scheduled in Riyadh in 2025.

Amb. Tarig Ali Bakheit, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural, and Social Affairs, conveyed the congratulations of H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to Saudi Arabia for agreeing to host the sixth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh. He commended the exceptional preparations being undertaken to ensure the success of the tournament. Additionally, he expressed gratitude to HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal and the ISSA for their dedicated efforts in empowering youth and promoting sports in the OIC countries.

Amb. Tarig underscored the transformative role of sports in fostering social integration among youth, countering extremism, and eradicating poverty. He urged the Member States to enhance collaboration through their National Olympic Committees, the ISSA, and the OIC’s General Secretariat to support the success of this edition and advance the OIC’s objectives in this domain.