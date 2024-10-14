Participants to attend five intensive workshops, in partnership with the Torino Film Lab and sponsored by Film AlUla

Registration closes on Thursday, November 7, for Saudi projects and December 15 for Arab, African, and Asian projects

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Red Sea Labs, a program by the Red Sea Film Foundation, announced today that registrations are open for the sixth edition of its Lodge training program, sponsored by Film AlUla, in partnership with the Torino Film Lab. The Lodge is an annual creative and professional residency program that provides intensive training sessions to aspiring filmmakers from Saudi Arabia, the Arab region, Asia, and Africa.

Submissions from Saudi Arabia will be open until November 7, 2024, while applications for Arab, African, and Asian projects will remain open until December 15 via the link here.

The Lodge provides a comprehensive cinematic overview from idea to realization, allowing participants to develop their film projects into full feature scripts with the help of renowned industry experts. The program will host five different workshops throughout the year, the first of which is dedicated to Saudi participants, with the remaining workshops addressing all participants.

Filmmakers from diverse backgrounds will have the opportunity to develop their projects throughout the duration of the comprehensive program, which encompasses key industry skills, including production, creative development, financing, sales, pitching, and marketing. Guided by veteran professionals in hands-on workshops, participants will hone their skills in cinematography, directing, editing, sound design, and beyond.

Ryan Ashore, Head of The Red Sea Labs, said, “At the Labs, we believe in filmmakers who dare to dream. We invite those with cinematic aspirations to submit their projects for a transformative opportunity to bring their vision to life. This is a chance to create stories that will endure, inspire, and resonate. We are looking for filmmakers who are ready to share their unique stories with the world.”

The Lodge participants will have the opportunity to pitch their projects at the Red Sea Souk during next year’s Red Sea International Film Festival, where they will have the chance to network with various world-renowned industry experts.

Winners will be announced at the end of the Festival’s 5th edition in 2025, receiving valuable cash prizes. For more information about the Lodge program and the application process, please visit: https://redseafilmfest.com/en/the-lodge-2025/

About Red Sea Film Foundation

The Red Sea Film Foundation is a non-profit organization that is transforming Saudi Arabia and the Arab world into a global hub for filmmaking. Under its umbrella, the Foundation consists of several departments, including the Red Sea Souk, Red Sea Fund, Red Sea Labs, and the Red Sea International Film Festival, to holistically cover all aspects of the film value chain.

The Foundation provides a platform for aspiring filmmakers to make their mark on the global film stage, while also preserving the heritage of classic Arab cinema.

The Red Sea Film Foundation is playing a vital role in nurturing the next generation of filmmakers and creating a sustainable film industry in Saudi Arabia and across wider regions in Africa and Asia.

About The Red Sea Labs

Red Sea Labs is a key pillar in the Red Sea Film Foundation, it aims to empower filmmakers, writers, and industry professionals to achieve their creative vision through various mentorship programmes and cinematic education. Red Sea Labs focuses on fostering innovation, pushing the boundaries of storytelling, and encouraging creators and explore new possibilities.

The Red Sea Labs have nurtured over 190 filmmakers and artists in their creative fields, and have supported the development of many feature films, which some have premiered in various festivals.

The Labs’ Programmes include The Lodge Programme, The SeriesLab, Music & Sound, Inspire! and The Apprentice.