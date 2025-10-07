Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The much-awaited 6th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders Summit & Awards 2025, under the patronage of The Private Office of Sheikh Maktoum Al Maktoum, will open its doors to the public tomorrow (Wednesday) at Conrad Dubai.

A key line-up of speakers, thought-leaders, analysts and experts will share their personal experiences and success stories during the 2-day event in Dubai.

HE Claudia Pinto, Founder, The Empowering Women, stated that she is amazed to explore and share her ideas at the event. "This influential summit aims to celebrate and empower women leaders across various sectors in the Middle East, showcasing their achievements and contributions to society." She added.

"Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in insightful discussions, participate in workshops, and network with prominent figures and trailblazers in leadership roles." Pinto concluded.

Highlighting the broader significance of the event, Dr. Maryam Ficociello, Group Chief Governance Officer at Red Sea Global, said, "The Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit is more than a gathering. It is a platform where women’s leadership drives progress, shapes dialogue, and inspires collective action. This event reflects the future we are building: one that is inclusive, collaborative, and equipped to drive meaningful change in a rapidly evolving world."

Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafee, CEO of the Environment, Health & Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, commented that the Middle East is metamorphosizing into a global destination and entering its most exciting phase.

“This would not have been possible without the women of this region who have shouldered equal responsibilities by stepping up and leading the way forward,” she said.

Emirati women’s successes in leading environmental health and safety, as well as in education, medicine, engineering, science, space, and national security, reflect a compelling testament to challenge, determination, and excellence.

“These achievements have made Emirati women role models at both regional and international levels,” she concluded.

This year, the summit will also host the prestigious MENA Women Leaders’ Awards 2025, celebrating women who exemplify Leadership, Innovation, and Excellence across multiple sectors. The awards will honor trailblazers in categories such as Top 100 Women Leaders in the Middle East, Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, Women CEO of the Year, Women Leaders in Business, Women of Courage, and Champions of Change, among others. These awards recognize the achievements of women whose determination, innovation, and leadership are driving meaningful change in organizations, communities, and societies across the region.

The summit will feature distinguished speakers including H.E. Sheikha Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Executive Director – Integrated Environment Policy and Planning, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi; H.E. Sybille Pfaff, Consul General, German Consulate General Dubai; H.E. Tuula Yrjölä, Ambassador, Embassy of Finland; Fadia Jabbour, Managing Director, GVF; Dr. Huda Khalifa Alsalmi, Head of HSE, Abu Dhabi City Municipality; Caroline Farhaj, Vice President & Editor-in-Chief, CNN Arabic; Amina Tahir, Chief Marketing Officer, Wio Bank PJSC; Melike Kara, CEO, e& Money; Narin Amara, Founder, Narin’s Beauty; Sherin Amara, Founder, Sherin’s Beauty; Azza Zarour, Digital Creator & Entrepreneur; and Karen Wazen, Digital Creator & Serial Entrepreneur.

The event is proudly supported by key partners and sponsors, including PSA BDP as a Silver Sponsor, PUNT ROMA as a Fashion Exhibitor, Al Haramain Perfumes as the Fragrance Partner, and GVF Interior and Trading as the Procurement Consultancy Partner. Together, they help create a platform where women leaders are recognized, celebrated, and empowered, highlighting the remarkable achievements of women across the Middle East and beyond.

For more information about Women Leaders Summit & Awards 2025, please visit:

https://menawomenleaders.com