Dubai: The UAE has emerged as the global hub for sustainable gold and bullion markets with the 5th Global Gold Convention bringing global gold industry on a single platform for collaborations, investments, joint ventures and novel integrated trade flow system with global best practices.

The 5th edition of the Global Gold Convention 2023, the world’s largest hybrid gold conference, was held in Dubai at Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, on December 12, 2023 with the theme “UAE, The Global Hub for Sustainable Gold and Bullion Markets’.

UNDRR (UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction) was the Sustainability Partner.

The Convention, designed as the world’s largest hybrid conference, saw participation by more than 100 countries, ministers, diplomats, regulators, industry leaders, mines, refineries, jewellers, traders, import export companies, banking, insurance and logistics companies from across the world, paving the way for collaborations, business promotion, expansion and diversification.

More than 200 trade delegates and visitors participated physically apart from virtual participations from 100+ countries in the most sought-after exclusive Global Gold Conference from the region.

Global Gold Convention was organised by IBMC International, UAE-based Economic, Industry & Corporate Advisors and eMarketplace Service Providers which is connected with 100+ countries and integrated with 30+ Sectors.

The event was inaugurated by HE Humaid Ben Salem, Chairman of International Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICC UAE) and Secretary General, Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce & Industry (UAE Chambers).

The Convention was held in the backdrop of high volatility in the global gold prices and the UAE becoming the most attractive and most preferred global gold trade hub. The theme Sustainability has been chosen in line with the UAE hosting the COP28 Conference on Sustainability,” said Mr Sajith Kumar PK, Group CEO and Managing Director, IBMC International Group.

In his address Mr Sajith Kumar said the “UAE is emerging as the Global Hub for Sustainable Gold and Bullion Markets and IBMC’s “Industries Integrated International Trade Flow System” is set to support the entire Gold Industry stake holders from Gold Mining, Exports, Imports, Refineries, Gold Retail Markets, Jewellery Manufacturing Units and Re-exports”.

Mr Jeffrey Rhodes, industry expert and Founder & Managing Consultants, Rhodes Precious Metals Consultancy DMCC, who delivered the special industry address on Cop28UAE, said : “The Global Gold Convention 2023 was an excellent event that gave participants the opportunity to express a wide range of views and opinions about the bullion market, including the impact of COP28 on the global gold industry. This included the efforts being made by many companies, including Gold Clean Processing Initiatives to turn the ecological tide and help push the artisanal and small scale gold sector in the right carbon neutral direction with new technology to eliminate the use of toxic chemicals such as mercury in the gold recovery process, while dramatically improving gold yields.”

The Convention offered the participants a comprehensive platform to showcase the entire gamut of gold trade and business and explore potential investment and partnership opportunities through networking, interactive sessions and industry-focused panel discussions.

The high profile Diplomatic Conclave proved a major draw and beneficial to the participants with the diplomats presenting the opportunities in the mining, refining, trading and jewellery manufacturing sectors in their respective countries.

Mr. Anoop P S, Group CBO & ED delivered Welcome Speech. Mr. Venu V K, Director, IBMC Trade Flow Ventures, Ms. Monika Agarwal, Partner of IBMC International were also present in the Global Gold Convention.

The highlight of this year’s Convention was the recently launched, and the first of its kind from the UAE, Industries Integrated International Trade Flow System (IBMC Trade-Flow System) by IBMC International which extended its Corporate Listing due diligence to all the participated companies in the Convention. Each Participated companies was qualified for Corporate Listing to get international reach as the first step of due diligence activities out of the five steps in the IBMC Trade-Flow System. Corporate Listing will help each companies to attract investment partners, technology partners and trade partners for expanding their projects and trades to 100+ countries which are connected to IBMC Trade-Flow System.

About IBMC International

UAE-based IBMC International Group is a leading Economic, Industry & Corporate Advisory and eMarketplace Service Provider (IBMC Trade-Flow System) which is connected with 100+ countries and integrated with 30+ sectors.

It is an internationally recognized private institution pioneering in professional areas of industry innovations, business and joint venture strategies.

IBMC International is the recipient of region’s highest recognitions such as Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA) in Professional Sector instituted by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Label Award from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry and a United Nations (UN) shortlisted company for Sustainable Development Goals.