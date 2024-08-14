The Avenues-Bahrain, the kingdom's largest sea-front leisure and entertainment complex, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated 5th edition of The Avenues Carnival. Taking place from August 15th to August 24th, 2024, this year's carnival promises to be an unforgettable experience, featuring international performers, indoor street theatre, circus acts, and magic performances.

As the latest of The Avenues' summer activity lineup, The Avenues Carnival is set to captivate visitors with its diverse and exhilarating entertainment. This family-friendly event is designed to entertain attendees of all ages, offering a unique blend of artistic talent and dynamic performances. “We are excited to bring the 5th edition of The Avenues Carnival to life,” said Mr. Firas Barakat, Mall Director of The Avenues-Bahrain. “This event has grown into one of our most anticipated annual traditions and is a testament to our commitment to creating memorable experiences for our visitors.”

The Avenues Carnival is the latest addition to the summer event line up filled with engaging activities. Last month, the complex hosted a series of exciting and educational workshops for children, alongside a popular gaming corner that attracted enthusiasts of all ages. The carnival aims to build on this momentum, offering yet another reason for families to visit and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of The Avenues.

Visitors can look forward to the breathtaking performances from international talented artists from all around the globe. The indoor street theatre will offer immersive and interactive theatrical experiences, as well as stunning circus acts featuring acrobatics and juggling.