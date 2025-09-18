Sharjah: The 56th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, the region’s largest gold and jewellery trade event, is attracting notable global participation, with exhibitors from Australia, Myanmar, and Pakistan joining for the first time, reflecting the exhibition’s growing international appeal and expanding global reach.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition will run from 24 to 28 September 2025. It will bring together more than 500 local and international exhibitors from 21 countries, along with 1,800 designers, manufacturers, and professionals in the global jewellery and watchmaking industry.

The exhibition provides a premier venue to showcase exclusive collections of gold, diamonds, gemstones, and luxury timepieces, highlighting the latest fashion trends shaping the global jewellery industry.

68% global participation

This year’s edition records an increase in international representation, with global participants accounting for more than 68% of total exhibitors. It will feature a distinguished lineup of leading global brands and designers from Italy, India, Turkey, the US, Russia, the UK, Japan, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia.

The exhibition will also see a strong presence from local exhibitors and regional participants, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Lebanon, further reinforcing its position as one of the world’s most important platforms for the gold and jewellery sector.

World-class designs

The 56th edition will feature national pavilions from major jewellery hubs, including India, Singapore, and Thailand. Italy will also make a strong impact with more than 50 exhibitors.

These international showcases will give visitors access to signature jewellery collections, showcasing the latest designs in gold, diamonds, pearls, gemstones, and luxury watches, along with contemporary jewellery fashion trends.

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show continues to consolidate its position as one of the world’s most prominent gold and jewellery trade events.

“This year’s edition offers a unique blend of distinctive and diverse designs, with the participation of first-time exhibitors from major jewellery hubs, leading to a significant rise in international presence. These factors reinforce the exhibition’s position as a strategic venue for global brands seeking entry into the region’s markets, and as a key gateway for fostering cooperation and building partnerships,” he added.

Al Midfa affirmed Expo Centre Sharjah’s commitment to continuously enhancing the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show to keep pace with global industry trends and to address the aspirations of exhibitors and visitors alike.

He noted that the Centre pursues this goal by broadening participation, delivering an integrated experience that combines exclusivity, creativity, and innovation, and providing an ideal environment for networking and knowledge exchange.

The Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show stands as one of the largest global gatherings of jewellery design companies, manufacturers, and industry players. It offers a vital platform for jewellery enthusiasts to explore the latest designs of fine jewellery, luxury timepieces, and precious stones presented by leading brands and jewellery houses from around the world.

The show will open from 1:00pm to 10:00pm on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, and from 3:00pm to 10:00pm on Friday, offering attendees a unique shopping experience and access to a wide array of signature gold and diamond collections and rare gemstones.



