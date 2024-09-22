Riyadh: Based in Dubai, QnA International, the organizers of The Kingdom Business and Luxury Travel (KBLT) Congress, will host the 3rd Annual Kingdom Business & Luxury Travel Congress on September 25-26, 2024, in Riyadh. With many innovative offerings in place, this event is going to be a treasure trove of insights for attendees to not only strike greater deals but also explore the untapped landscape that the region offers.

Saudi Arabia’s travel and tourism market is set to reach $3.95 billion by 2024, with a projected annual growth rate of 3.51%, aiming for $4.70 billion by 2029. The future of luxury travel and business tourism in Saudi Arabia is being shaped by several key trends, driven by shifting consumer behavior and evolving expectations. Travelers today are seeking experiences that are not only luxurious but also deeply customized to their individual preferences. This shift is particularly evident in Saudi Arabia, where the combination of rich cultural heritage and modern luxury creates a perfect environment for bespoke travel experiences.

Sharing insights gained over years of experience, Zeina Sleiman, Business Etiquette & International Protocol Consultant & Trainer, emphasizes, “To attract and serve Saudi luxury travelers, it’s crucial to prioritize highly customized and exclusive experiences that resonate with their cultural values and preferences. Privacy, bespoke services, and meticulous attention to detail are key to meeting the expectations of this discerning clientele. Equally important is showcasing cultural awareness by honoring traditions and ensuring service that is seamless, discreet, and anticipates needs without being intrusive.

Julie Lewis, Speaker-Explorer-Author, Mountain High, concurs "Aiming to attract and serve Saudi luxury travelers requires a dedicated focus on delivering personalized, culturally respectful, and high-quality experiences. Understanding their preferences and values—such as privacy, exclusivity, and a deep appreciation for tradition—is essential. Companies should invest in training their staff to provide exceptional service that meets these expectations and incorporate elements of Saudi culture into their offerings. Additionally, offering seamless digital services from booking to in-destination experiences and aligning with the latest luxury trends like wellness and sustainability will enable companies to stand out in this competitive market."

Daniel Ponzo – Managing Director, Zahid Travel Group, offers strategic advice, “Companies must curate a selection of top-tier suppliers to ensure high-quality service at every touchpoint, with a strong emphasis on attention to detail and discretion. Providing exclusive access to unique experiences and events is essential, as is crafting experiences that authentically reflect local culture and heritage, offering depth and authenticity that resonates with discerning travellers.”

Puneet Kumar, Director, South Asia & Middle East at Hong Kong Tourism Board highlighted the measures his organization takes to attract travellers “Saudi travellers primarily do trip planning and obtain travel information via the internet, watching videos, tapping into social media and looking at trip planning websites. We are ensuring that we provide ample information by partnering with various OTAs in GCC and Saudi Arabia to increase destination information and visibility for Hong Kong, working with them to create specifically crafted packages and itineraries.”

Corina Goetz – Founder & CEO, Star-CaT Ltd. reiterates, “To effectively attract and serve Saudi luxury travelers, it's essential to do your homework—take the time to deeply understand Saudi culture, etiquette, and the nuances that set these travelers apart from European or U.S. clientele. Tailoring your approach to meet their unique expectations and preferences is key to delivering an exceptional experience that resonates with this distinct market. From offering personalized services to providing culturally appropriate accommodations, companies that prioritize these elements will build long-term trust and loyalty with Saudi luxury travelers.”

Destinations like Hong Kong are gaining increasing popularity in Saudi Arabia. Puneet Kumar, Director for South Asia & Middle East at the Hong Kong Tourism Board, highlights Hong Kong’s appeal for Saudi travelers: “As Saudi travelers increasingly seek unique, premium experiences, Hong Kong stands out as the ideal destination. Our city blends tradition with modernity, offering a mix of urban and natural attractions. From breathtaking skyline tours by land, sea, or air to Michelin-star dining and family-friendly activities at Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park, Hong Kong provides an exclusive and diverse experience like no other.

“To cater specifically to the needs of Saudi travelers, we’ve developed the Travel in Luxe guide, which includes curated experiences such as helicopter tours, VIP access to Disneyland, private museum tours, and personalized shopping trips. Additionally, we’ve worked extensively with fine dining establishments to offer Halal-certified options, ensuring a comfortable and luxurious stay for our Muslim visitors.” He further adds.

Sidh NC, Director, QnA International, concludes, “Over the years, the number of outbound travelers from Saudi Arabia has been skyrocketing, as the Saudi citizens explore the world. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a major player in the Middle East and North Africa, is rapidly evolving with its Vision 2030 initiative. QnA International takes pride in presenting the premier Kingdom Business & Luxury Travel (KBLT) Congress, a unique closed-door platform designed to ‘Connect the World to Saudi Arabian Buyers’ and redefine the travel and tourism industry in the Kingdom. We are confident that the KBLT Congress will forge partnerships between global travel suppliers—including hotels, destinations, cruise liners, airlines, and more—and top Saudi buyers, aligning with the Kingdom’s growing demand for high-end travel experiences and infrastructure development.”

For those looking to expand their footprint in the Middle East and mainly in Saudi Arabia, this event is a must-attend, providing valuable knowledge and connections that can drive business success.

KBLT Congress – Kingdom Business Luxury Travel Congress