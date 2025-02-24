RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE: Leading industry professionals from 32 companies from diverse sectors came together to interact with students and alumni of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) at its annual Career Week, which was recently held on its campus.

In view of the complex nature of today’s changing job market landscape, the annual event was spread over three days to enhance students’ professional readiness. It covered resume writing and interview techniques, and included expert panel sessions featuring leaders of different industries, including RAK Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), ALEC Building Excellence and others. The event culminated in the actual job fair on the final day.

A diverse range of local and international companies participated in the event, providing students and alums with valuable networking opportunities, internships, potential job placements, and full-time job openings. These opportunities allowed attendees to connect with industry leaders and explore career paths across diverse fields.

AURAK President Dr. David A. Schmidt said: “Today, more than ever, graduates face challenges in landing their first job due to changing job market dynamics. At AURAK, we take a holistic approach by organizing a Career Week each year designed to enable our students to get insights into the ground realities of the job market. It was gratifying to see so many employers and industry leaders showcasing job openings and sharing tips with our students and alumni.”

Dr. Imad Youssef Hoballah, Vice President for Institutional Advancement and External Affairs AURAK, said: “With such a strong lineup of companies and an impressive turnout of students and alumni, AURAK Career Week 2025 turned out to be an invaluable platform for job seekers to explore career prospects, gain insights from industry leaders, and take the next step toward a successful professional journey.”

In preparation for the event, the Alumni and Career Services Department of the Office of Institutional Advancement and External Relations organized various activities to equip students and alums with the necessary skills for a successful Career Day. The event kicked off with a compelling ALEC Leadership Presentation, followed by an insightful panel discussion on the Future Trends in Civil Engineering and an ‘Education For Employment’ Awareness Session for networking with industry professionals.

Day 2 focused on personal and professional growth, featuring a LinkedIn Workshop on Personal Branding and two industry panels with representatives from RAKTDA, Education For Employment, and Marjan. Panel 1 explored Future Trends and Opportunities Across Industries, covering education, business, hospitality and tourism, and engineering sectors. Panel 2 highlighted Design Excellence: Architecture and Innovation.

The final day allowed students, alumni, and faculty to meet top employers and explore potential career opportunities.

Local and international companies participating in the event included: ALEC Building Excellence, RAKTDA, Marjan, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, The Cove Rotana Resort, ADC Energy Systems, Cylingas Company LLC, Fisher HR Consultancy, Hilton Garden Inn- RAK, The Ritz Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island, Rove Hotels, Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, Al Qemmah Althahabia Engineering Consultant, DAZ Career Crafters FZ-LLC, Dhabi Contracting LLC, RAKBANK, Harvest Private School, Julphar, RAK Hospitality Holding LLC, RAK International Corporate Centre, RAK Digital Assets Oasis, RAK Ports, RAKEZ (RAK Economic Zone), Taaleem Ajyal Schools, Uniestate Properties, Union Insurance Company, Al Hamra Residence and Village, Home of Architecture, Education for Employment (EFE) and AURAK.