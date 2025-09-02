Latest edition of iconic festival set to take place from 5 December 2025 to 11 January 2026, delivering more than a month of electrifying citywide celebrations.

A mesmerising spectacle awaits with a refreshed and vibrant calendar bursting with exhilarating A-list concerts, unbeatable shopping deals, life-changing raffles, awe-inspiring drone and fireworks displays, world-class gastronomy, and citywide experiences.

The world’s longest-running retail festival of its kind returns bigger and more unforgettable than ever – blending reimagined favourite events with exciting new additions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: The stage is set for the most spectacular season yet as Dubai gears up for the 31st edition of the iconic Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), today announced the highly anticipated dates for the next DSF - 5 December 2025 to 11 January 2026 - marking another milestone in the legacy of the world’s longest-running citywide shopping festival.

Since its inception in 1996, DSF has evolved from a bold retail initiative into a globally recognised cultural phenomenon, welcoming millions of visitors and transforming the city into a vibrant hub where commerce, creativity, and community converge. Spanning 38 days of world-class shopping, unmissable retail promotions, entertainment, life-changing raffles and family fun, this latest edition of DSF will mark three decades of visionary ambition, cultural dynamism, and global influence, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading destination for winter tourism, retail innovation, and immersive experiences.

The festival will launch with the star-studded Opening Weekend Concerts, bringing forth an electrifying roster of A-list international and regional artists and setting the tone for a season of non-stop excitement. A number of popular events and activities will return to the festival with enhanced features including the DSF Drone Show, DSF Auto Season and e& MOTB.

Residents and visitors will be able to experience the festival’s most ambitious spectacle yet, as 1,000+ drones, including 100 pyro drones, light up the night sky in harmony with fireworks. For the first time, drones and fireworks will combine in two brand-new shows every evening, creating the longest performances ever staged. Free for all to enjoy, these breathtaking displays will transform the city skyline into a canvas of wonder throughout DSF.

DSF Auto Season will build on the success of its previous edition,bringing together an exciting line-up of experiences. More than just a showcase of cars, DSF Auto Season is about community - a place where enthusiasts can connect, share their passion, and celebrate the culture of motoring together.

The vibrant e& MOTB will once again transform the Dubai Design District into an open-air festival hub. This year, it features 27 new food vendors, 56 retail concepts- mostly homegrown- and over 100 exclusive products. With free concerts, interactive art, and a refreshed layout including new viewing towers, e& MOTB remains Gen Z’s favourite gathering spot.

For those seeking a scenic escape, DSF x Hatta offers family-friendly evenings in Dubai’s natural landscapes. Highlights include the immersive Hatta Lights trails, outdoor concerts, gourmet pop-ups, fireworks displays and kids’ activities.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “The 31st edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival will be a testament to visionary leadership, and the resilience and spirit of a city that continues to redefine what’s possible. For three decades, DSF has brought the world to Dubai, driving tourism, boosting economic activity, and creating unforgettable memories for millions. With the support of our valued stakeholders and partners, DSF continues to serve as a powerful catalyst in building global recognition for our city, helping to advance the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a world-leading city for business and leisure. We eagerly await welcoming residents, families, and travellers from around the world to the next edition of DSF, where every guest will leave with enduring narratives from a truly unique destination.”

Shoppers will be spoiled for choice with unparalleled retail offerings, including mega sales, limited-edition collaborations, and pop-up markets showcasing homegrown designers and global luxury brands. Over 1,000 retailers, from high-street favourites to avant-garde boutiques, will participate in the season’s grand sales campaign, while exclusive Mega Raffles will offer once-in-a-lifetime prizes.

Beyond retail, the 31st edition of DSF will deliver a rich tapestry of lifestyle experiences. Leading malls will transform into next level family destinations, each a hub of live music, entertainment, and culinary delights.

Culinary connoisseurs will be able to explore a dynamic gastronomy scene, from MICHELIN-starred restaurants to heritage food trails celebrating Dubai’s diverse cultural roots. DSF’s integrated approach ensures that every other key pillar apart from retail including entertainment, gastronomy, culture, and community are elevated through cohesive storytelling and real-time engagement, creating a unified ecosystem that resonates across domestic, regional, and international audiences.

A complete calendar of DSF events will be released soon, offering a comprehensive guide to experiencing the city’s most vibrant season to the fullest. With its perfect winter weather, world-class infrastructure, and exceptional hospitality, Dubai provides the ideal backdrop for this much-awaited citywide celebration.

Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nad Al Sheba, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, Enoc, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR) and talabat.

