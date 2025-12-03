Sharjah: The second edition of the Al Dhaid Honey Festival will kick off tomorrow, Thursday, at Expo Al Dhaid and will continue through 7th December.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this economic and heritage-themed event aims to support the beekeeping sector, promote local production, and facilitate direct interaction between honey producers and consumers.

This year’s edition is witnessing significant momentum, with participation from over 70 exhibitors, including top honey traders, beekeepers, specialised companies, and family-run businesses.

Al Dhaid Honey Festival highlights the beekeeping sector’s accelerated growth and provides an ideal platform for producers to showcase their premium honey products and share expertise and best practices that can enhance their production techniques, thereby strengthening the competitiveness of Emirati honey in local and regional markets.

The programme of this year’s edition features several competitions with valuable prizes to encourage excellence among beekeepers. The official opening is scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, at 4:30 PM, followed by the announcement of winners in the “Best Sidr Honey” competition, segmented for UAE nationals and GCC participants.

On Friday, the “Best Honeycomb” competition winners will be recognized, and the programme will be concluding on Saturday by announcing the “Best Samar Honey” results.

All competition entries adhere to precise technical standards and strict evaluation criteria. Requirements include packaging honey in transparent unbranded glass containers to ensure impartiality.

Advanced chemical and laboratory tests are also conducted to verify the honey’s purity, detect defects, and ensure compliance with standard specifications, thereby enhancing consumer confidence and safeguarding the integrity of local production.

The Al Dhaid Honey Festival will host a series of workshops and educational lectures for both visitors and beekeepers, aimed at enhancing knowledge of beekeeping and honey production.

It serves as an integrated platform combining shopping, entertainment, and education while allowing visitors to taste and purchase premium natural honey directly from producers.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore the latest honey products and beekeeping equipment and indulge in the immersive cultural and interactive experiences that highlight the event’s unique appeal.

The festival will operate daily from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM.