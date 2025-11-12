The Forum unveils six global themes and strategic partnerships with Cenomi Centers and Panda Retail Company, framing a new vision for retail growth amid Riyadh’s rise as a catalyst for global transformation.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — At a moment when the world is rethinking how progress is achieved, the 2026 RLC Global Forum has presented its thematic framework, “Growth Crossroads,” and will convene in Riyadh under this overarching vision.

The Forum will explore six defining themes that capture the transformation reshaping global trade, consumption, and leadership:

Growth in a Reordered World

AI and the Power of Multipliers

The Global South as Growth Engine

Experience as Growth Infrastructure

The Future Consumer Order

Leadership Beyond Resilience

As the world’s economic and cultural gravity continues to shift, Riyadh stands at the intersection of transformation by connecting East and West, tradition and innovation, and providing the ideal stage for this global dialogue.

The Forum’s launch coincides with the announcement of two strategic partnerships with Cenomi Centers and Panda Retail Company, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a driving force in the global growth narrative.

“From Riyadh, a new conversation begins,” said Panos Linardos, Chairman of RLC Global Forum. “By anchoring our 2026 year-round growth agenda and aligning with visionary partners like Cenomi Centers and Panda Retail Company, we reflect a broader truth: the next decade of prosperity will be defined by collaboration between emerging and established markets.”

Alison Rehill-Erguven, Chief Executive Officer, at Cenomi Centers commented: “We are proud to partner with RLC Global Forum, a platform that shares our commitment to shaping the future of retail in Saudi Arabia. Cenomi’s participation reflects our dedication to driving innovation, collaboration, and excellence across the sector - contributing to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals and redefining the customer experience through world-class destinations.”

Dr. Bander Hamooh, CEO of Panda Retail Company, stated: “At Panda Retail Company, we are proud of our strategic partnership with 2026 RLC Global Forum and look forward to sharing our vision for the future of retail in the Kingdom and the region. Together with industry leaders from around the world, we aim to shape a more sustainable future, one that is centered on exceptional customer experience, enhanced by digital transformation and intelligent governance, and supported by sustainable supply chains that create lasting value for both society and the economy.”

Taking place on February 3–4, 2026, the RLC Global Forum will bring together more than 2,000 global leaders, policymakers, and innovators from over 40 countries to define the next chapter of growth across retail, consumer, and lifestyle industries.

About RLC Global Forum

The RLC Global Forum is a leading platform that brings together the world’s most influential retail leaders, innovators, and policymakers to drive positive industry change. It marks the next phase of the Retail Leaders Circle’s (RLC) twelve-year mission to connect and empower decision-makers across the retail and consumer-facing sectors. Through high-level dialogue and strategic cross-industry initiatives, the Forum addresses the long-term forces defining the trajectory of retail and its interconnected ecosystems.

Alongside the Annual Retail Meeting in Riyadh, the RLC Global Forum curates a calendar of high-profile events around the world, including the CEO Summit in New York and the RLC Fashion Summit in Milan.

https://rlcglobalforum.com/

