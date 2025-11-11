As a flagship event of Dubai AI Week, the third edition is set to surpass previous attendance, building on the success of the second edition which welcomed over 10,000 visitors

The Festival is expected to attract over 20,000 attendees, 500+ investors, 200+ speakers, 200+ exhibitors from over 120 countries, and featuring 50+ roundtables and workshops

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, today announced the return of the Dubai AI Festival, now in its third edition, held as part of Dubai AI Week 2026, taking place on Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 April 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economy, the two-day event will convene global AI experts, government leaders, investors, and start-ups, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading hub for artificial intelligence and future technologies. Building on the success of the previous two editions, the 2026 Festival will feature an expanded programme with more than 150 sessions, 50 workshops and roundtables, and participation from over 120 countries. Exhibitors and investors from around the world will come together to explore how AI is transforming industries, shaping economies, and driving investment opportunities in the sector.

The Festival, which is being organised by Dubai AI Campus, in partnership with DIFC and The Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, has emerged as a key date on the global AI calendar, with this year’s move to Dubai World Trade Centre from its previous location at Madinat Jumeirah underscoring the event’s growing scale and ambition, allowing it to host a broader international audience.

His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said: ​“The Dubai AI Festival is a powerful reflection of Dubai’s ambition to lead the global dialogue on AI and future technologies. The Festival directly supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and DIFC’s Strategy 2030 by accelerating AI adoption and positioning Dubai as a launchpad for high-growth companies. With the expansion of the Dubai AI Campus, the largest dedicated AI cluster in the region, we are building the infrastructure to attract global talent, foster innovation, and shape the future of AI from Dubai. The expansion of the Festival to Dubai World Trade Centre stands as clear evidence of the growing international interest in Dubai as a centre of excellence for AI.”

Dubai’s growing AI ecosystem

As one of the world’s top five cities for AI adoption and one of the world’s top four FinTech hubs, Dubai continues to set global benchmarks for technology-driven growth. Supported by the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the UAE AI Strategy 2031, the city’s public and private sectors are advancing the practical application of AI across every industry, from smart governance and finance to creative industries and mobility.

AI is set to transform the global economy, with the market projected to grow from USD 391 billion in 2025 to over USD 1.8 trillion by 2030, and potentially reaching USD 3.5 trillion by 2033. In the Middle East, AI is expected to contribute USD 320 billion by 2030, with the UAE leading regional adoption. By 2033, the UAE’s AI market is forecasted to reach USD 46.33 billion, while its machine learning segment is projected to grow to USD 2.41 billion.

DIFC has been at the heart of that ecosystem, developing initiatives based within DIFC such as Dubai AI Campus, which today hosts over 200 AI companies and 315 registered entities under the Dubai AI Licence. Major global names including Nagarro AI, CAMB.AI, and Deep Opinion have chosen DIFC as their base for regional and international operations, underlining the Centre’s pivotal role in cultivating a trusted environment for emerging technologies. Dubai AI Campus is projected to grow beyond 100,000 square feet, host over 500 companies, create more than 3,000 jobs, and attract USD300 million in investments by 2028. Complementing this growth, the Dubai AI Campus also launched the Dubai AI Academy which serves as the Campus’ talent engine for training and upskilling over 10,000 of the next generation of AI professionals and leaders by 2030. By empowering individuals with future-ready skills and fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and government, the Academy plays a vital role in positioning Dubai as a global centre for AI excellence and innovation.

The upcoming Dubai AI Festival will further amplify this progress, serving as a convergence point for global collaboration and a launchpad for new ideas, partnerships, and investment. For registration details and agenda updates ahead of the third edition, please visit https://dubaiaifestival.com/.

