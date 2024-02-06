WASHINGTON, DC, USA, /African Media Agency/-The Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) is proud to announce that the 2024 U.S.-Africa Business Summit will take place in Dallas, Texas May 6-9, 2024, with the theme "U.S.-Africa Business: Partnering for Sustainable Success." CCA’s signature event, the U.S.-Africa Business Summit, is the premier platform focused on U.S.-Africa trade, investment, and commercial engagement that annually brings together African Heads of Government, Senior U.S. and African Government Officials, and American and African senior business executives across a range of business sectors including agribusiness, energy, finance, health, ICT, infrastructure, security, tourism and trade facilitation. Texas hosts the largest African diaspora population of any state in the United States. And Dallas - as the location of headquarters and major business operations for a large number of Fortune 1000 firms - is the ideal location to facilitate the exchange of ideas and strategies that will shape the future of U.S.-Africa business relations and private sector-led economic growth both in the United States and on the African continent

To date, three distinguished African Heads of State have confirmed their participation in the Summit, including President Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi of the Republic of Botswana, President Faure Gnassingbé of the Republic of Togo, and Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera of the Republic of Malawi. Over the coming months, other African Heads of State, Ministers and senior U.S. and African government officials as well as corporate executives are expected to confirm their participation in the 2024 U.S.-Africa Business Summit. Their presence underscores the importance of the Summit as a platform for high-level discussions and economic partnerships between the United States and Africa.

This year, CCA is proud to partner with the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) to celebrate its 20th anniversary and highlight MCC’s $10.4 billion U.S. Government investment in infrastructure across more than 24 African countries. From power projects to roads, ports, education, ICT, health and more—MCC’s 42 country-driven development programs address binding constraints to economic growth. A high-level event celebrating MCC’s 20th anniversary will feature distinguished guests, including President George W. Bush and other notable U.S. Government and African Leaders. MCC has worked side-by-side with partner countries to deliver on priorities that promote entrepreneurialism, private sector business investment and job creation for two decades. MCC’s anniversary event promises to set the tone for the Summit, showcasing government and private sector commitment to partnership, U.S.-Africa trade, investment, business, and sustainable economic development.

The 2024 U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Dallas, Texas on May 6-9 promises to be a landmark event, fostering partnerships that drive sustainable success for the nations, businesses and people of Africa and the United States. Stay tuned for further announcements regarding speakers, sessions, and additional activities that will make this Summit an invaluable experience for all participants.

ABOUT THE U.S.-AFRICA BUSINESS SUMMIT

The U.S.-Africa Business Summit serves as a platform for African and U.S. private sector and government representatives to engage at the highest levels on a range of issues impacting the U.S.-Africa economic relationship. Summit sessions will focus on key sectors including agribusiness, energy, health, infrastructure, security, trade facilitation, ICT, creative industries, and finance. Summit participants can network with key private sector and government officials, explore new business opportunities, meet potential business partners, and forge new business deals. The Summit also serves as an opportunity to shape and advocate for effective U.S.-Africa trade and investment policies. Over the last 30 years, CCA has hosted more than 50 U.S. and African Heads of State and over 15,000 participants at its Summits.

ABOUT THE CORPORATE COUNCIL ON AFRICA:

The Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) is a leading U.S. business association focused solely on connecting business interests between the United States and the African continent. CCA uniquely represents a broad cross-section of member companies from small and medium-sized businesses to multinationals as well as U.S. and African firms.

ABOUT THE MILLENIUM CHALLENGE CORPORATION:

The Millenium Challenge Corporation (MCC) is an independent U.S. Government agency that partners with developing countries to reduce poverty through economic growth. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, MCC has a proven track record of delivering impactful solutions and fostering sustainable development around the world. For more information, please visit www.mcc.gov.

