Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2023/24 season taking place at Riyadh Street Circuit with back-to-back night races on 26 & 27 January

Tickets still available starting at SAR100 the FIA Formula E website

DIRIYAH, SAUDI ARABIA: Excitement among Saudi Arabian motorsport enthusiasts is reaching a fever pitch one week out from the 2024 Diriyah E-Prix and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s highly anticipated return to the Kingdom.

Audiences are gearing up for an incredible weekend of electrified entertainment as the world’s best drivers battle it out in back-to-back night races at the Riyadh Steet Circuit next Friday and Saturday (January 26 & 27).

Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2023/24 season promise to present thrilling moments, mass excitement, and exceptional high-speed racing like always as teams and drivers go head-to-head in a showcase of speed, strategy, and sustainable racing excellence.

Returning with a record-extending sixth edition, the 2024 Diriyah E-Prix promises non-stop action and an unforgettable race experience with a host of major stars targeting success. After winning the season opener in Mexico City last weekend, Pascal Wehrlein arrives in Saudi Arabia with strong momentum. The TAG Heuer Porsche driver – winner of both Diriyah E-Prix races last term – is optimistic he and his team can have a ‘strong weekend’ while taking nothing for granted.

“Winning here last year was pretty special and we obviously had a fantastic start to the season in Mexico but nothing is guaranteed,” he said. “Just because we won Riyadh last year or we won the last race in Mexico doesn’t mean Riyadh will be easy for us. There’s still a lot we need to make sure we are on top of, and hopefully we have a strong weekend again. But for me, it’s so tight that small differences can make a big difference in the result. It will be pretty hard again, I’m sure.”

Like always, Werlein faces stiff competition in the world’s most competitive motorsport competition. Reigning world champion Jake Dennis and former champions Antonio Felix da Costa, Sebastien Buemi, Lucas di Grassi, Nick de Vries, Stoffel Vandoorne, Jean-Eric Vergne among the 22 drivers lining up on the grid. Many others also have Formula E race victories on their records – including Sam Bird, Edoardo Mortara, Maximilian Gunther, and Robin Frijns – who will be looking to add to their tally next week.

This year’s Diriyah E-Prix is the latest illustration of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to hosting the very best international events across all sports. While enabling the Kingdom to build relationships and showcase the nation’s passionate sporting culture to the world, hosting events like these also provide new opportunities for the Saudi people to be inspired, pursue dreams, and realize potential.

The Diriyah E-Prix is part of an incredible year-round schedule of international sports in the Kingdom, with motorsport, football, boxing, tennis, esports, combat sports, golf, and equestrian events all locked in for 2024 – with more to come.

Fans can secure their seats through the FIA Formula E website where grandstand and general admission tickets are available from SAR 100.

