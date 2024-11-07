Changsha, China (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- On November 4th, local time, the 2024 China (Changsha) Construction Machinery Equipment Economic and Trade Matchmaking Conference (Saudi Arabia) kicked off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the 2024 Saudi Build International Building Materials and Building Technology Exhibition. The event was hosted by Hunan Guozhong Zhilian Construction Machinery Research Institute, and co-organized by Hunan Remanufactured Construction Machinery Export Industry Alliance and Changsha Construction Machinery Association (CSCMA). Over 60 entrepreneurs from China and Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of cooperation to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation.

The Matchmaking Conference was guided by Mr. Wu Jie, Counselor of the Commercial Office of China Embassy in Saudi Arabia. From China, and face-to-face talks with the Hunan Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia, Saudi Oriental International Group, Saudi Lamsa Wetiqaa, Riyadh’s REC, ASTM, Gulf Construction, AYA'A TRADING and Saudi WEN X were conducted, helping the cooperation between the two countries in construction machinery remanufacturing equipment trade, standards and industrial chain supply chain, investment services, etc., giving full play to their own advantages, and fully tapping the potential of cooperation.

On behalf of CSCMA and Hunan Remanufactured Construction Machinery Export Industry Alliance, Yuan Zhen, Secretary General of CSCMA, extended a warm welcome to the guests and entrepreneurs. Yan Yingqi, executive director of the Hunan Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia, introduced the Chamber of Commerce and shared his understanding of the Saudi market, as well as the experience of joint cooperation and win-win between China and Saudi Arabia.

In the promotion session, Chen Kang, Deputy Secretary-General of Hunan Remanufactured Construction Machinery Export Industry Alliance, introduced the business scope of the alliance and the organizational advantages of its main products and services.

At the Conference, the Saudi Arabian Hunan Chamber of Commerce, the export industry alliance of construction machinery remanufacturing equipment in Hunan Province, signed a strategic cooperation agreement, and the construction machinery enterprises in Changsha, China signed a purchase order agreement with local enterprises. Also, the opening ceremony was held, and CSCMA and Hunan Remanufactured Construction Machinery Export Industry Alliance announced the establishment of representative offices in Saudi Arabia.

The successful holding of this economic and trade exchange matchmaking conference has deepened the potential of economic and trade cooperation between the two sides and further promoted economic and trade exchanges and cooperation between Changsha and Saudi Arabia.

Chen Kang

Email: 37540877@qq.com

Website: www.gzzl.ac.cn