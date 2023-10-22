Sharjah: The 19th edition of the International Education Show, which wrapped up at Expo Centre Sharjah on Saturday, attracted more than 25,000 visitors over the course of four days. Students and parents flocked to the event to select from hundreds of world-class educational opportunities presented by over 100 academic institutions and prestigious national and international universities.

The event, organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, boasted the participation of major educational institutions, most notably the Ministry of Education, the Sharjah Private Education Authority, and several elite universities based in the UAE, Canada, the UK, Bahrain, Malaysia, India, Cyprus, and a number of other countries.

Prospective students had the chance to select from an array of cutting-edge university majors and educational programmes, including medicine, engineering, nursing, petroleum geoscience, sustainable and renewable energy, information technology, and applied medical sciences. Participating universities also offered grants and discounts on quality university programmes, along with numerous study abroad options.

HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, expressed his delight over the success of the International Education Show’s 19th edition. The impressive visitor turnout and the wide engagement of some of the top national and international universities reflect on its formidable reputation as a leading higher education event in the UAE and across the region, he said. Furthermore, the significance of the event was augmented by the expanding role of education as a key driver of sustainable development and knowledge-driven economies.

Numerous participating institutions affirmed the exhibition’s pivotal role in providing them with a platform to promote their educational and training programmes to a wide spectrum of visitors, exchange expertise and experience, and learn about contemporary educational approaches, trends, and practices. Furthermore, the event gave universities the opportunity to interact directly with prospective students and explain their registration procedures and academic programme offerings in detail.

During the event, students were afforded excellent opportunities to select from a range of higher education programmes, obtain academic scholarships, and learn more about the entrance requirements of top local and foreign universities. In addition, prominent advisors and academic professionals delivered several seminars and workshops.

