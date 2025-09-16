Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA), the voice of the chemical and petrochemical industry in the Arabian Gulf, is pleased to announce the 15th edition of its Agri-Nutrients Conference, set to take place from 29 September to 1 October 2025 at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal. Hosted by Fertiglobe, the conference will convene global leaders and stakeholders to explore the future of agri-nutrients and chart a path toward sustainable growth.

Held under the theme “Sustainable Growth: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”, the event will open with a welcome address by Abdulrahman Al-Suwaidi, CEO, QAFCO, and Chairman, GPCA Agri-Nutrients Committee, who will outline the conference’s focus on innovation and sustainability in the agri-nutrient sector. A CEOs plenary featuring Svein Tore Holsether, President and CEO, Yara International, and Ahmed El-Hoshy, CEO, Fertiglobe, will discuss the importance of advancing agri-nutrients to meet tomorrow’s challenges.

A high-level Leadership dialogue “Accelerating Growth: Harnessing Innovation, Sustainability, and Scalability” will feature Naser Al-Omaira, (Acting) CEO, Fertil; Fahad Al-Battar, CEO, SABIC Agri-Nutrients; N. Suresh Krishnan, Board of Directors, Fertilizer Association of India (FAI) and MD & CEO, Paradeep Phosphates; and Rakesh Kapur, Joint MD, IFFCO, to explore strategic priorities for driving sustainable growth in the agri-nutrient sector.

An executive panel “How Nutrients Innovation Drives Sustainability and Quality for Food Brands” will feature Dr. Rania Abou Samra, VP, Innovation and Research, Nestlé MENA, and Tom Harvey, GM, Commercial, Spinneys, who will explore how innovation in agri-nutrients can enhance food quality, sustainability, and consumer trust. The panel will be followed by discussions on unlocking future growth across the agri-nutrient sector, innovations in agri-nutrient technologies for sustainable agriculture, and a fireside chat on AI-driven transformation in manufacturing.

The opening address on Day 2 will be presented by Fahad Al-Battar, CEO, SABIC Agri-Nutrients, and Vice-Chair, GPCA Agri-Nutrients Committee, followed by a Keynote address from Dr. Shamal Mohammed, CEO, Innovation Oasis – Silal, who will discuss world food security, challenges and pathways to sustainable nourishment. The last day of the conference will feature engaging conversations on building resilient supply chains in a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world, regulatory and trade imperatives impacting future growth, mega-trends and emerging markets.

“We express our appreciation to Fertiglobe for hosting the 15th GPCA Agri-Nutrients Conference in Abu Dhabi and we look forward to welcoming delegates to one of the region’s most influential industry gatherings,” said Dr. Abdulwahab Al-Sadoun, Secretary General, GPCA. “This conference is a catalyst for networking and collaboration across the global and regional agri-nutrient value chain, and we anticipate strong participation and engagement.”

The GPCA Operational Excellence Workshop will return for its third edition on 29 September. Building on its success, this immersive workshop will allow delegates to gain practical insights about driving operational efficiency in agri-nutrient production plants.

To register, visit: https://gpca.org.ae/conferences/anc/

About the Gulf Petrochemicals & Chemicals Association

The Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) was established in 2006 to represent the downstream hydrocarbon industry in the Arabian Gulf. Today, the association voices the common interests of more than 250 member companies from the chemical and allied industries, accounting for over 95 percent of chemical output in the GCC. The industry makes up the second largest manufacturing sector in the region, producing over USD 108 billion worth of products every year.

GPCA supports the petrochemical and chemical industry in the Arabian Gulf through advocacy, networking and thought leadership initiatives aimed at helping member companies to connect, share and advance knowledge, contribute to international dialogue, and become prime influencers in shaping the future of the global petrochemicals industry.

Committed to providing a regional platform for stakeholders from around the world, GPCA manages six working committees – Plastics, Supply Chain, Agri-Nutrients (Fertilizers), International Trade, Research and Innovation, and Responsible Care – and organizes six world-class events each year. The association also publishes an annual report, regular newsletters and various other industry reports.

For more information, visit www.gpca.org.ae.

Contact:

Dima Horani

E: dima@gpca.org.ae

Slavka Atanasova

E: slavka@gpca.org.ae