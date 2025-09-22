Muscat, Oman – The 14th edition of the Oman Health Exhibition 2025 was officially inaugurated today by His Excellency Khalid Hashel Al Muselhi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the presence of distinguished dignitaries, senior government officials, and members of the diplomatic corps in Oman.

Hosted by the Ministry of Health, the event showcases Oman’s commitment to advancing healthcare excellence and innovation. This year’s edition sees active participation and support from key health sector entities including the Quality Assurance Center, Directorate of Private Establishments, Drug Safety Center, and the Directorate of Projects and Engineering Services.

The exhibition also highlights the growing role of the health insurance sector, with notable participation from the Financial Services Authority and Oman Qatar Insurance Company, reflecting the importance of integrated healthcare financing in the Sultanate.

A major attraction of the event is the continued presence of a vast array of international hospitals from Canada, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, and Turkey.

These institutions aim to assist both local citizens and expatriates in seeking advanced medical treatment abroad, while also exploring investment opportunities and strategic partnerships in Oman. The medical expertise on offer spans a wide spectrum including aesthetics & cosmetics, cardiology, fertility, orthopedics, osteopathy, neurology, geriatrics, oncology, rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pediatrics, and more.

This year marks a notable 30% increase in participation in the Treat in Oman Pavilion, which features a diverse range of hospitals and clinics such as Oman Rehabilitation Center, Asnan Lounge, Optimal, as well as Aster Royal Hospital, Starcare Hospital, Sukhumvit Hospital, Noor Iranian Poly Clinic, and Free Movement, among others.

The exhibition also reflects the growing strength of Oman’s pharmaceutical and medical devices sector, with leading brands such as Muscat Pharmacy joining as a Silver Sponsor. Other prominent participants include Philex Pharmaceuticals, Mazoon Pharmacy, Al Mazroui Medical Group, Gulf Med Group, Al Awadi Trading, AWS Distribution Healthcare, Delta Majan, Gulf Trade Links, ISWILL International, and more.

In line with global healthcare trends, the event also showcases advancements in online medical care services, with participation from Tabibak Home Medical Care and Hospiline, emphasizing the increasing demand for remote and home-based healthcare solutions.

The Oman Health Exhibition 2025 continues to serve as a vital platform for healthcare professionals, investors, and institutions to collaborate, innovate, and contribute to the development of a robust and inclusive healthcare ecosystem in Oman.

