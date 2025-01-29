Dubai, UAE: The 13th edition of Sikka Art & Design Festival will commence tomorrow evening, Friday 31st January 2025, under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority. Running until 9 February at the Al Shindagha Historic District under the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy, the festival aims to provide an innovative platform that showcases diverse art forms, celebrates pioneering and emerging artists from the UAE and the Gulf, and strengthens Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

This year’s edition boasts a rich agenda filled with exhibitions, programmes, activities, live performances, visual arts, unique culinary experiences and beyond. More than 40 public art pieces and installations will be displayed across 19 houses, the courtyard and alleyways of Al Shindagha, and along Dubai Creek, each offering diverse art forms, distinctive installations, sculptures, and interactive spaces. Three houses and two courtyards will be dedicated to talent development, alongside a space for people of determination to encourage them to showcase their creativity. Additionally, 13 murals created by renowned artists will adorn the walls around the festival, aligning with Dubai Culture’s Public Art Strategy that aims to enhance Dubai’s visual culture and transform the emirate into an open and accessible art gallery.

The festival programme, part of the Dubai Art Season, will feature over 450 workshops, talks and panel discussions, over 100 live performances, 13 theatrical shows, and six orchestral performances. Highlights include performances by the Firdaus Orchestra under the guidance of world-renowned composer A.R. Rahman, the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra, and the Dubai City Sound ensemble.

Notable initiatives enhancing Dubai’s cultural and creative industries include the ‘World Stage Design House,’ offering daily specialised workshops and theatre performances; ‘Merin’ a public art pavilion focusing on architectural aesthetics; and ‘Creatives on Wheels,’ a theatrical journey combining mobile shadow play and music. Visitors can also enjoy an array of unique culinary offerings from more than 50 F&B homegrown concepts, as well as the ‘House of Saffron,’ hosting exclusive supper clubs led by nine renowned chefs.

The 12th edition of Sikka Art and Design Festival attracted nearly 162,000 visitors, exhibiting the work of around 500 Emirati and UAE & GCC-based artists and creatives, featuring over 300 art pieces and 10 outdoor installations in the historic district. This year’s edition promises to raise the bar even higher, offering a comprehensive celebration of art, creativity, and culture.

