Dubai, UAE – The 13th cycle of the Global Sustainability and CSR Forum, organised by the Arabia CSR Network, concluded its impactful two-day gathering in Dubai on 9th October 2025. Held under the theme “Sustainable Growth: Orchestrating a Global Change,” the Forum marked its rebranding from the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Forum into a truly global platform, reflecting the urgency of collective actions beyond borders.

Held under the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Economy & Tourism, the Forum convened ministers, UN officials, business leaders, academia’s and youth changemakers, offering a stage for dialogue, innovation and collaboration.

The Forum opened on the 8th with inspirational and informative keynote addresses from H.E. Eng. Sigit Reliantoro, M.Sc., Deputy Minister for Environmental Governance and Sustainable Natural Resources, Republic of Indonesia; H.E. Ms. Bérangère Boëll, UN Resident Coordinator for the UAE; and Ms. Sarah Shaw, CEO of Majra, the National CSR Fund.

The forum was graced by H.H. Sheikh Eng. Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation and Chairman of the Board of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.

He affirmed that the United Arab Emirates, under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has established a world-class model in embedding the principles of sustainability and social responsibility within its national development agenda. This forward-looking approach has enabled the country to achieve a genuine balance between economic growth, environmental preservation, and human well-being.

He added that the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is committed to advancing this vision through the launch of strategic initiatives and innovative projects that foster the green economy and strengthen a culture of sustainability and innovation across all sectors.

H.H. further highlighted that the Global Sustainability and CSR Forum serve as a pioneering platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among global leaders, experts, and institutions, reinforcing the spirit of collective action and supporting international efforts towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Day 1 witnessed a special fireside chat with H.E. Dr. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Professor, Biodiversity Scientist, Entrepreneur, Author and 6th President of the Republic of Mauritius. During the session, she shared her unique insights on biodiversity conservation, sustainable development, and the pivotal role of leadership in driving environmental and social change.

Three plenary sessions on Day 1 included:

From Waste to Worth: Advancing a Regenerative Model which explored how industries can embed circular economy principles, redesign supply chains and scale sustainable materials to create long-term prosperity. In this session, speakers stressed that sustainability requires collective participation with each sector playing its role like an orchestra. They called for rethinking the waste hierarchy and designing for longevity, challenges, need for tech-driven circular solutions, showcased measurable circular success stories.

From Harvest to Home: Rethinking Food Systems addressed food security challenges in climate-stressed regions, highlighting innovations in sustainable agriculture, soil health and localised food production. The session highlighted innovations in sustainable agriculture and showcased local farming ingenuity suited to the harsh climatic conditions. Speakers emphasised treating natural elements as finite resources and shared breakthroughs in the industry and urged climate-adaptive crops, soil regeneration, and resilient value chains.

Turning the Tide: Effective Cross-border Collaboration focused on regional and global cooperation to tackle water scarcity, sharing solutions in desalination, recycling and transboundary governance. Speakers urged the need for innovation, advocated for water-positive corporate models and transparent data for investment, need for shared stewardship, community and youth-driven initiatives and other innovations including passive design and efficiency systems.

The day concluded with a brilliant Youth Panel under the title Shaping Minds, Changing Worlds: The Power of Youth, featuring young Emirati leaders driving climate-tech, social entrepreneurship and digital equity. The session witnessed inspiring reflections from Emirati young entrepreneurs who shared their experiences as sustainability champions in the workforce, embodying the nation’s commitment to an inclusive, resilient, and sustainable future.

The second day opened with keynotes by Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers; Dr. Youssef Al Assaf, President of Rochester Institute of Technology, Dubai.

The second day’s plenary sessions spotlighted:

From Resource to Power: Optimisation for Future Prosperity which highlighted strategies for energy efficiency, carbon management and renewable transitions. Examples shared included the UAE’s clean-energy journey, net-zero building designs and carbon-capture innovations. Speakers highlighted how technology, policy, and partnerships are converging to achieve the nation’s net-zero 2050 vision, and they showcased models that embed sustainability at the core of business impact.

Financing the Transition: Unlocking Green Investments explored the role of green finance, ESG-driven capital flows, and impact investing in accelerating sustainable development. The session brought together leading voices from global and regional finance to discuss how capital can accelerate the shift to a low-carbon economy. Experts highlighted the need for blended finance, innovative instruments, and patient capital to bridge funding gaps for green SMEs and start-ups. Speakers emphasised that sustainable finance is not charity but strategy, aligning risk, return and resilience to drive real-world impact toward the Net Zero vision of various countries.

From the Ground Up: Restructuring Growth examined how businesses and governments can reimagine development models, with emphasis on urban sustainability, culture and youth empowerment. The session showcased groundbreaking innovations, role of design in reducing energy, computation-driven climate resilience and the importance of global-local partnerships in advancing sustainable engineering solution

Day 2 also witnessed a motivational fireside chat with Mr. Eugene Mayne, Founder & CEO of Tristar Group, which capped the discussions with insights on leadership, sustainable and responsible business transformation. A success journey of entrepreneur in the UAE.

Reflecting on the success of the Forum, Ms. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Founder and CEO of Arabia CSR Network, stated: This Forum, now global in scope, has shown that sustainable growth requires positive orchestration; the alignment of governments, businesses, academia, NOGs & Civil Societies, and youth into a harmonious movement for change. The ideas shared here are actual blueprints for the future; they are also calls to immediate action. Together, we can create a legacy of resilience, inclusivity and prosperity for generations to come.

Eugene Mayne, Founder and CEO of Tristar Group, stated on sustainable business leadership and long-term value creation: “The sustainability conversation is dominated by energy, water and materials, but we rarely discuss time. Governance prioritises short-term goals – ignoring slow skill development, feedback, and overlooking opportunity for future generations. We must aim for a sustainable society that revaluates the resource of time: transcend fleeting achievements, slow down growth cycles, allow resources to regenerate, and plan for longer horizons".

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are proud to support the Arabia CSR Network in hosting this important global platform for sustainability. Dubai Chambers remains committed to empowering businesses to embed responsible practices throughout their operations, ensuring sustainability becomes a driver of competitiveness and long-term growth. Collaboration through initiatives like this forum is vital to advancing our shared vision for a greener, more inclusive future.”

The 13th cycle of the Forum was made possible through the generous support of its Exclusive Sponsor, Tristar Group; Strategic Sponsor, McDonald’s UAE; and Platinum Sponsors, Al Sayer Group and Majra – National CSR Fund. Arabia CSR Network extends its sincere appreciation to Dubai Chambers as the Strategic Partner and to the University of Dubai as the Host; to its Environmental Partner, Emirates Environmental Group; Supporting Entities that include Clean Energy Business Council, Dabur and One Hive; Official Media Partners, Gulf News and Khaleej Times; Media Collaborators, Climate Control and Pan Asian Media; and Media Supporters, Dubai Global News, Biz Today and Green Sustainability. The Forum was certified as a carbon neutral, courtesy of Farnek.

About the Arabia CSR Network

The Arabia CSR Network is a professional multi stakeholder organisation established in the UAE in 2004. It is devoted to advancing the principles and practices of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability in the Arab Region. It facilitates networking, training, learning and sharing experiences and knowledge in matters of CSR and Sustainability. The Arabia CSR Network was the 1st GRI certified training partner for the Arabic speaking Middle East countries and had a partnership that lasted one decade and concluded in January 2022.

The Arabia CSR Network promotes, encourages and recognises responsible business practices through a bunch of services and offerings, including trainings & workshops, research and best practice Publication, advisory services, 3rd party assurance and a Pan-Arab acclaimed award programme known as the Arabia CSR and Sustainability Awards. One of its most prominent areas of focus is an intellectual annual platform to discuss the latest in the sphere of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability known as the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Forum.

For more information, please visit www.arabiacsrnetwork.com

Email: admin@arabiacsrnetwork.com or forum@arabiacsrnetwork.com

