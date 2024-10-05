PHOTO
Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Expand North Star 2024 creates a unique platform to shape the future of the digital economy.
- Learn the Secrets of Successful Unicorns
Discover how today’s billion-dollar startups made it to the top. Get firsthand insights from unicorn founders and learn what it really takes to join the elite club of global success stories.
- Master the Art of Scaling Your Startup
Ready to grow fast? Gain expert knowledge on how to scale your startup, expand globally, and take your business to new heights in record time. Learn strategies that have powered some of the world’s most successful ventures.
- Compete to Win $200,000 in Funding
Participate in the Supernova Challenge and battle for a slice of the $200,000 funding ! With life-changing cash rewards, this could be the opportunity that fuels your startup's next big leap.
- Turn Your Digital Business Idea into Reality
Got an idea? Expand North Star gives you the tools, mentorship, and network to turn that idea into a thriving digital business. Walk away with a clear roadmap to bring your vision to life.
- Rub Shoulders with Global Tech Leaders
Don’t miss your chance to connect with the world’s brightest minds in tech and innovation. Build relationships with industry giants, visionary entrepreneurs, and the leaders shaping the digital future. Learn from 450+ speakers the recipes of business success.
- Explore Investment Opportunities in Game-Changing Startups
Discover some of the most innovative startups from across the globe from a pool of 1,800+ startups. Whether you’re an investor or entrepreneur, find the next unicorn by exploring groundbreaking companies looking to disrupt industries.
- Secure Funding from 1,200+ Investors
With over 1,200 investors from 100 countries looking for the next big thing, this is your chance to pitch and secure the funding your startup needs. From seed to Series A, there’s an investor here ready to back your vision.
- Experience Exclusive AI Solutions
Immerse yourself in cutting-edge tech demonstrations that will redefine the future. See first-hand the revolutionary AI products and services from 400+ AI startups that are set to shape tomorrow’s world.
- Fast-Track Your Success with Corporate Accelerators
Connect with corporate accelerators ready to provide mentorship, resources, and strategic guidance. Network with 200+ accelerators and ecosystem partners. These partnerships can fast-track your growth and open doors to game-changing collaborations.
- Discover Dubai’s Thriving Digital Ecosystem
Dubai is quickly becoming the world’s digital epicenter. Learn how the emirate’s supportive ecosystem, cutting-edge infrastructure, and innovative policies make it the perfect hub for launching and scaling your digital business.
- Collaborate and Build Strategic Partnerships
Step into the Corporate Arena, a unique platform designed to bring innovators, corporations, and startups together. Form strategic partnerships that can drive the success of both new and existing projects through high-impact collaborations.
- Experience Content Like Never Before
Enter the world of Sónar+D, where creativity meets technology. Discover how AI, Web 3, and immersive media are revolutionizing the future of storytelling and marketing. At the Future of Media stage, visionary creators and brands will take you on a journey where content isn’t just consumed—it’s experienced.
-Ends-