Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Thought-leaders, innovators, and industry experts from the regional and global aviation and tourism industry will take centerstage at the 2024 edition of the Arab Aviation Summit (AAS), the region’s leading aviation and tourism industry event, opening today. Taking place at the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre, Ras Al Khaimah, under the theme, ‘Exploring the Future of Travel,’ the annual Summit (February 27-28), is held in collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA).

With global travel thriving despite challenging economic climes and sustainability a key focus moving forward, industry leaders and policymakers will lead insightful keynote addresses and interactive panel discussions at the two-day Summit on the future of aviation and the need to adopt disruptive technologies to further fuel the sector.

As the aviation and travel industry seeks to leverage the strategic opportunities available to enhance its wide portfolio of offerings for passengers and drive further economic growth, the Summit will host a series of keynote sessions on a diverse range of topics including ‘Airport Innovation and Performance – A Case Study What is Changing in Airports’ and ‘Will AI increase aviation efficiency and motivation levels at airports’ on the action-packed Day 1. Discussions around ‘Gulf Airlines setting the global trend in Customer Experience in Air Travel. What’s next?’ and ‘Advanced Air Mobility and Tourism: Showcasing Opportunities and Building Unique Experiences in the Gulf Region’ will put the spotlight on the dynamic growth of the Arab Aviation sector.

The 2024 Arab Aviation Summit will also debut a series of expert-led Masterclasses that aims to offer in-depth insights and advanced knowledge on the future of sustainable aviation sector. A 90-minute masterclass on ‘What Next for Airline Ancillaries? will address the challenges as well as the opportunities facing airlines in seeking a new ancillary approach, as they consider the benefit of selling holidays and not just seats.

The inaugural Arab Youth Forum held alongside AAS 2024 seeks to co-create a new era of work by empowering Arab Youth in aviation and travel industry through entrepreneurship, intrapreneurship, inclusion, and enhanced industry access. With a special training area and network accelerator sessions, the Arab Youth Forum aims to foster leadership and innovation among Arab Youth by connecting them with the industry’s leading organizations for recruitment opportunities.

Among the leading aviation industry leaders in attendance at the two-day summit are Julia Simpson, President & CEO, World Travel & Tourism Council; Abdul Wahab Teffaha, Secretary General, Arab Air Carriers Organisation (AACO); H.E Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority; Kamil Al-Awadhi, Regional Vice President Africa & Middle East, International Air Transport Association (IATA) who will lead discussions on inspiring global trends and the current state and future of aviation in the Arab world. In addition, industry stalwarts including Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, and Tero Taskila, CEO of BEOND Airlines, will provide valuable insights on the innovative trends shaping development and investments of the industry.

Hosted in collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, AAS 2024 is supported by global industry partners such as Airbus, CFM, Collins Aerospace, BEOND Airlines, T3 Aviation Academy, and others.

About Arab Aviation Summit:

The Arab Aviation Summit (AAS) is an industry initiative committed to improving the state of Arab aviation and tourism by facilitating a constructive dialogue for public-private co-operation. Referred to as the ‘voice of the industry’, this initiative attracts the largest assembly of top executives from the aviation and tourism sector as well as Arab media.

