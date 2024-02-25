Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: The growth opportunities and continued resilience of the aviation sector in a challenging environment will dominate discussions at the 11th Arab Aviation Summit (AAS 2024) that kicks off at the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre in Ras Al Khaimah on February 27 in the presence of top aviation industry decisionmakers representing a cross-spectrum of the airline industry.

With the Middle East carriers expected to deliver a strong financial performance in 2024 on the back of rising traveller numbers and innovative growth strategies in a competitive landscape, stakeholders of the regional and global air travel industry will lead inspiring conversations to drive revenue and growth in the critical global industry. The two-day agenda will feature discussions on global trends, operational stability, impact of technological advancements, and the heightened focus on sustainability to further fuel the sector’s growth in the Arab world.

Held under the theme, ‘Exploring the Future of Travel’, AAS 2024 has unveiled a packed agenda of keynote addresses, panel discussions, roundtables and fireside chats that spotlight the drivers of growth as Arab airlines continue to expand their fleet size and international networks and strengthen the region’s aviation hubs.

The priorities and the way forward as the sector enters a new phase of growth will be in focus at ‘Lessors CEOs: Where are the opportunities now?’ led by a panel of CEOs representing AviLease, Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), Altavair L.P., Carlyle Aviation Partners, and Novus Aviation Capital. Raki Phillips, CEO, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority will join heads of International Air Transport Association (IATA), Arab Air Carriers Organisation (AACO), and World Travel & Tourism Council, for a deep dive into ‘Navigating the Future: Collaborative Strategies for Sustainable Aviation and Tourism Growth’ while industry experts will explore ‘Navigating the Future: Regional growth and global challenges, what to expect?’. Moreover, leading aviation academics will discuss Investments in human capital through ‘Navigating the Future: Accelerating Human Capital Development and job creation’.

The impact of advanced technologies on aviation will be discussed in a series of sessions including ‘Blockchain's Transformative Impact on Aviation’; ‘Advanced Air Mobility and Tourism: Showcasing Opportunities and Building Unique Experiences in the Gulf Region’; ‘Electrification of Sky Travel: Emerging Innovations in Aviation’; and ‘Transforming Gateways: Leading Airport Development in the Era of Vision 2030’.

AAS 2024 will also host several other prominent sessions at the two-day event including ‘Aviation Outlook within current challenges and growth opportunities’, ‘The Joy in the Journey: a hospitality insight into the passenger experience’, ‘How do you build the workforce of today for tomorrow?’, ‘Running profitable airlines - how hard is it really?’, ‘Aviation & Travel Innovation: Collaborating to disrupt the industry’, and ‘Eco-Skies: Collaborative Efforts in Aviation's Sustainability Journey’.

At the Arab Youth Stage, aviation career aspirants can hone their entrepreneurship skills in aviation, travel and hospitality while the three debut masterclasses that offer insightful learning opportunities for registered participants will explore diverse topics including ‘What Next for Airline Ancillaries? Is it time to focus on making more money selling holidays than selling seats?’.

The Arab Aviation Summit launched a mobile application ahead of the event to provide visitors with easy access to the agenda and event details. Available for both Android and iOS users, the application will additionally enable visitors to easily register to attend AAS 2024 in few simple steps.

Delivering industry insights and outlining scalable solutions to accelerate the upward trajectory of the Arab aviation sector, the 11th Arab Aviation Summit once again reinforces its status as the “voice of the industry”. Hosted in collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, AAS 2024 is supported by global industry partners such as Airbus, CFM, Collins Aerospace, T3 Aviation Academy, and others.

About Arab Aviation Summit:

The Arab Aviation Summit (AAS) is an industry initiative committed to improving the state of Arab aviation and tourism by facilitating a constructive dialogue for public-private co-operation. Referred to as the ‘voice of the industry’, this initiative attracts the largest assembly of top executives from the aviation and tourism sector as well as Arab media.

