Dubai, UAE : 11th Edition of African Islamic Finance Summit is going to be hosted in Hargeisa, Somaliland scheduled on 25th February 2024, followed by 2-Days Post Event Workshop for Islamic Banking, Takaful and Microfinance scheduled on 26th – 27th February 2024. The theme is to highlight the emerging opportunities in Africa for the Islamic Finance Industry. This event is going to be organized by AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics UAE in association with National Insurance Authority, Somaliland and Bank of Somaliland under the patronage of His Excellency Mr. Muse Bihi Abdi, President, Republic of Somaliland.

The agenda of the Summit is comprised on Islamic Banking and Finance Industry Practices, Islamic banking products and innovation, regulatory framework, policies and strategies.it also will include Takaful products, models and how takaful stands as pillar to support Islamic financial industry. Islamic Microfinance as a tool for poverty alleviation, and how to achieve socio-economic sustainability. Islamic Capital Market Instruments and Investment Opportunities in Africa will be the part of the summit. The program agenda is based on all significant areas, opportunities, challenges, gaps and adoptability of financial industry across the continent.

The objective of the summit is to create a platform for the global thinktank to share their experience about different aspects of Islamic finance industry. The expected speakers are from Malaysia, Canada, United States, Tajikistan, Bahrain, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Somaliland etc. This event expectedly will be followed by 15+ Nationalities to participate. It reflects the demand for Islamic finance appetite in the region. As this summit is happening in association with National Insurance Authority and Bank of Somaliland, the technical committee for the summit highlight the significance of the platform where international scholars will share their experience, and how through international practices, learning will be supportive for local execution to develop financial industry in more sustainable way.

Mr. Muhammad Zubair, Chief Executive Officer of AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) shared his thoughts about Islamic Finance Industry as an emerging opportunity in Africa. Islamic Finance is not an option rather it is a full – fledge alternative financial system, he also said that across the continents all nations are ready to embrace the concept of Islamic finance. He acknowledges the support of National Insurance Authority and Bank of Somaliland to host 11th Edition of African Islamic Finance Summit in Hargeisa. AlHuda CIBE is pleased to invite financial industry of Africa to join in the prestigious event on 25th February 2024 in Hargeisa, Somaliland. The more detail about summit could be found through: https://www.alhudacibe.com/aifs24/ .

