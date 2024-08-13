Celebrating a Decade of Innovation - This 10th edition marks a decade of pioneering discussions, research presentations and networking opportunities, fostering a collaborative environment for the growth and development of P2P financial systems. Dubai’s progressive stance, leveraging its existing qualities as an overlapping finance and technology hub and establishing the world’s first independent virtual asset regulator: the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority, which leverages insights from global experts to offer clarity and guidance in the evolving landscape of P2P financial systems.

LONDON (UK ) and Dubai

The DLT Science Foundation is pleased to announce Dubai will host the 10th P2P Financial Systems International Workshop (P2PFISY 2024). This premier international event will convene global industry leaders, regulators and academics to explore the future of finance and the pivotal role of decentralised technologies.

The workshop will take place on October 16-17, 2024 and will be held in collaboration with the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority and is timed to coincide with the Future Blockchain Summit and GITEX happening in Dubai.

Previous editions have been hosted by prestigious institutions such as the Federal Reserve, Deutsche Bundesbank, Bank of Italy, and the European Central Bank, with support from other prominent central banks including the Bank of England, Bank of Canada, and De Nederlandsche Bank. Notable speakers such as Gary Gensler from the SEC have graced past events, underscoring the workshop's significance and influence.

The 10th anniversary edition of P2PFISY will feature a two-day program packed with keynote speeches, panel discussions, and presentations from leading experts in the field. The workshop will delve into critical topics such as:

National Sovereignty and Currency Neutrality Stablecoins & Security Tokens Central Bank Digital Currencies Real World Asset Tokenization in the Financial Landscape and Real Estate Tokenization Sustainable Finance and ESG Integration Consumer Protection in the face of Generative AI Financial Inclusion

Academics may submit their research through the Workshop’s Call for Papers.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to host the 10th P2PFISY,” said Dr. Paolo Tasca, co-founder and chairman of the DLT Science Foundation. “Dubai has clearly positioned itself at the forefront of crypto adoption in the past few years. Since its inception, I have had the pleasure to liaise with VARA, and experienced first-hand their foresight and expertise. We believe this workshop will provide a valuable platform to learn from their experience and will facilitate crucial conversations at the cutting edge of financial technology”.

Matthew White, CEO of VARA said: "We are honoured to have supported bringing the 10th P2P Financial Systems International Workshop to Dubai. This is a testament to our commitment to foster innovation and collaboration in the digital finance sector. This event marks a significant milestone, celebrating a decade of pioneering research and discussions that have helped to shape the future of finance. At VARA, we are dedicated to creating a robust and innovate regulatory environment that supports the growth and integration of decentralised technologies. We look forward to engaging with global leaders, academics, and industry experts to continue driving the evolution of P2P financial systems”

Charles Adkins, President of Hedera, commented, "Dubai has cemented its status as a leading financial and technology hub through its forward-thinking approach to virtual assets, exemplified by the establishment of VARA. This event will unite global leaders in decentralized technologies, promoting both learning and collaboration within this rapidly evolving industry.”

About the P2PFISY

The P2P Financial Systems International Workshop (P2PFISY) is an annual event organised by the DLT Science Foundation. Launched by Dr. Paolo Tasca in 2015 at the Deutsche Bundesbank, the workshop brings together experts from around the world to discuss the latest developments in peer-to-peer (P2P) and decentralised financial systems. P2PFISY is widely regarded as the premier workshop for future-of-finance discussions and is attended by top academics, central bankers, and innovators.

About the DLT Science Foundation (DSF)

The DLT Science Foundation is an international non-profit organisation committed to the adoption of distributed ledger technology (DLT). Our mission is to help create a more equitable society - one that fully utilises DLT and related web3 technologies. We seek to accomplish this by fostering an open, sustainable innovation ecosystem of developers, fellows, and leaders. Together, we will ensure our world reaches its fullest potential, powered by blockchain technology. Alongside our grant program for academic institutions, DSF also issues original research, engages with policymakers, and develops initiatives with web3 leaders. Learn more at dltscience.org.

About VARA

The Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), established in March 2022 under Law No.4 of 2022, is responsible for regulating, supervising, and overseeing virtual assets and related activities across Dubai, including Special Development Zones and Free Zones, excluding the Dubai International Financial Centre.

VARA is instrumental in developing Dubai's advanced legal framework for virtual asset industry governance, focusing on investor protection, and supporting a borderless economy vision.

For more information, visit www.vara.ae.