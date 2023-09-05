Sharjah: The 10th edition of "Al Maleh and Fishing Festival," a premier heritage and tourism festival dedicated to the fish salting industry, has recently concluded on high note, leaving an indelible mark on attendees.

The four-day extravaganza, organized in partnership with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, and the Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn, was held from August 31 and September 3, and it witnessed a remarkable surge in visitors, attracting over 10,000 attendees from across the nation.

The festival achieved more than just footfall; it contributed to remarkable sales amounting to an astonishing AED1 million for the participating exhibitors. Showcasing an amalgamation of heritage, culture, and commerce, this year's festival garnered enthusiastic engagement from numerous ministries, institutions, and governmental bodies. They presented a diverse range of events, programs, and activities, all aimed at highlighting the profound significance of Emirati heritage.

Simultaneously, private sector companies and retailers specializing in the production and sale of Al Maleh products and their derivatives, along with several fishermen and productive families, showcased diverse aspects of the fish salting industry and maritime heritage through their exclusive offerings.

The 10th edition morphed into a vibrant celebration of Emirati heritage, offering visitors a captivating glimpse into the past through folkloric depictions that reverberated with the culture of the east coast. This immersive experience was further enhanced by the mesmerizing performances of Emirati folk bands and traditional songs, evoking a sense of nostalgia and pride.

HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI, emphasized that the festival's continued string of successes, underlines its position as the region's preeminent heritage and tourism event centered around the fish salting industry. He pointed out that the widespread participation and impressive sales figures are a testament to the SCCI's achievements in meeting strategic objectives, particularly in promoting sustainable fishing and enhancing food security.

For his part, HE Talib Abdullah Al Yahyai, Director of Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, commended this year's festival as a transformative leap forward. He praised the event's portrayal of intricate details pertaining to the fish salting industry, traditional fishing practices, and local crafts, all of which enriched the fabric of this cultural event.

Attendees expressed profound admiration for the heritage events and recreational activities, extending gratitude to the Sharjah Chamber, Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, and the Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn for organsing the event, which brought joy and happiness to the visitors and residents of Dibba Al Hisn. Encouraged by the success of this edition, many participants are eagerly looking forward to future editions.

