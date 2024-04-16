Dubai: Over 100 exhibitors from around the world have signed up for an extraordinary display of cutting-edge flooring solutions at DOMOTEX Middle East from 23-25 April 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Fully booked weeks ahead of the big day, the world’s leading trendsetting exhibition for the flooring industry announced an overwhelming response from exhibitors, underscoring the city’s position as a major trade hub for flooring excellence in the near future.

Organized by Deutsche Messe AG, the 2024 edition of DOMOTEX Middle East seeks to redefine industry excellence with visitors getting a chance to immerse themselves in a dynamic atmosphere buzzing with the latest trends and innovations. The Middle East’s flooring and carpet market is experiencing an increased demand, driven by an expected annual growth rate of 7.2%, reaching approximately US$14.55 billion by 2030 from US$8.6 billion in 2022. The platform’s return after 13 years shows the massive potential flooring as an industry holds in years to come. Having evolved massively to embrace personalization, functionality, customer centricity, digitalisation, sustainability, bold colours, vibrant patterns, creative textures, artisanal collections, return of the handmade, adaptive and multi-functional solutions.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming response received from all our exhibitors, promising a wide range of different products for visitors to experience first hand at DOMOTEX Middle East. The complete utilization of our space is proof that the flooring industry has come a long way from where it used to be, with greater participation on the horizon. Today, we are no longer looking at standard materials. With more sources for inspiration and easy access to information, consumers are becoming more aware and informed in their choices, demanding cutting-edge solutions that offer something new and unique to own and identify with. At a time like this, demand and supply are way more dynamic than it used to be. We take pride in becoming a strong catalyst for enhanced collaboration in the industry to keep up with the rapid evolution, paving the way for continued progress across the industry,” said Sonia Wedell-Castellano, Global Director of DOMOTEX at Deutsche Messe AG.

DOMOTEX Middle East will play a pivotal role in driving positive change within the industry by fostering dialogue, collaboration, and innovation. The ‘Big Four’ of the flooring industry - Merinos, Oriental Weavers, Solomon Carpets and Al Abdullatif will come together for the first time in Dubai, marking a significant moment in history and creating unique opportunities for growth in the region. Moreover, a diverse array of exhibitors spanning various categories such as manufacturers, distributors, designers, machinery, and many more will be showcasing their latest products and services. Some notable names include Azim Silk, Almas Kavir, Heritage Carpet, Oerlikon, Zartosht, Royal Gold etc.

“We are thrilled about our upcoming participation in the DOMOTEX Middle East fair in Dubai, a highly anticipated event set to invigorate our industry. It will be our privilege to welcome esteemed industry leaders to our booth, where we'll showcase our exclusive carpet and wall-to-wall collections tailored specifically for the Middle East market. As we prepare to engage with fellow professionals and showcase our latest innovations, we anticipate a rewarding experience that will not only elevate our brand but also contribute to the vibrancy of our industry as a whole,” added Caglar Kepekci, Managing Director of Merinos.

Bringing together brands from around the world, visitors will get to discover an extensive and exclusive product showcase with insightful seminars as well as workshops curated by industry experts. To register and for more details, visit https://www.domotex.de/en/about-us/domotex-worldwide/domotex-middle-east/

About DOMOTEX Worldwide

The world's leading trade fair DOMOTEX has been bringing the international flooring community together in Hanover since 1989. As DOMOTEX - Home of Flooring, it brings together the entire world of carpets and floor coverings in all even-numbered years - from handmade oriental rugs and fine parquet to weaving machines and installation technology. In the odd-numbered years, DOMOTEX - Carpets & Rugs presents the unique world of carpets. After 13 years, DOMOTEX Middle East is making its return to Dubai. From 23 to 25 April, the show will celebrate its long-awaited revival at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

DOMOTEX HANNOVER (16 - 19 January 2025) is the world’s leading floor covering trade show. Deutsche Messe AG Hannover organizes the show.

DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR (28 - 30 May 2024 in Shanghai) is the largest international flooring show in the Asia-Pacific region. VNU Exhibitions Asia, Hannover Milano Fairs Shanghai (a subsidiary of Deutsche Messe and Fiera Milano) and Build Your Dream jointly organize the show.

