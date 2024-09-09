Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi: DSCD aims to position the forum as a platform and catalyst for change, setting new standards for data usage to benefit communities 4 platforms for panel discussions and speeches and 6 halls for extensive workshops 18 inspiring talks, 20 panel discussions, 24 workshops, and 10+ exhibiting entities The forum spotlights the vital role of data in advancing healthcare, education, infrastructure, sustainability, technology, and business Brings together decision-makers, the business community, institutions, economists, data experts, and academics



Sharjah: Over 100 leading global experts, government officials, academics, and data specialists will deliberate on how data can propel development across six vital sectors at the inaugural ‘Regional Data & Community Development Forum,’ organised by the Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD) in Sharjah on October 9-10.

Themed ‘Driving Change,’ the forum at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah will feature more than 60 activities dedicated to spotlighting the vital role of data in advancing healthcare, education, infrastructure, sustainability, technology, and business. The program includes 18 inspiring talks and speeches, 20 panel discussions, 24 specialized workshops, and a dedicated exhibition hosting more than 10 entities showcasing the latest technologies and innovative solutions in data utilization.

The two-day event will serve as a platform for key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, along with data decision makers, thought leaders, academics, researchers, and experts, to discuss data-driven strategies, exchange expertise and best practices, and explore innovative approaches to utilising data for shaping the future of social development.

A driving force for positive change

The forum underscores the role of data as a catalyst for positive change, empowering decision-makers to effectively organise and utilise data based on standards for sustainable development. This year’s ‘Driving Change’ theme serves as a call to action, urging collaboration to build communities grounded in accurate and reliable data for informed decision-making. It also seeks to heighten awareness of data’s significance, enhance the capabilities of professionals and stakeholders, and foster innovation in this vital sector that drives the development goals of societies and nations.

New standards for data usage

Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of DSCD, emphasised the forum’s role as a crucial platform for redefining data’s impact on policy and development. “Data empowers policymakers to analyse complex patterns, foresee future trends, and shape a better future. The rapid digital transformation and advancement, especially in AI, bring both challenges and opportunities, making it essential for experts and decision-makers to communicate and deliberate on best practices to harness its full potential for the benefit of humanity.”

He added: “The event will play a pivotal role in advancing the UAE’s and the region’s sustainable development goals, with high expectations to deliver actionable recommendations to help build economies rooted in knowledge and innovation.We look forward to this forum becoming a key enabler of change, setting new standards for data usage, particularly as we tackle the challenge—and opportunity—of utilising the 80% of the world’s data that remains unstructured and unutilised.”

Six vital sectors under the spotlight during the forum

In its inaugural edition, the forum will focus on six vital sectors where data plays a transformative role in development: healthcare, education, infrastructure, sustainability, AI and technology, and business and entrepreneurship. Through four dedicated platforms for panel discussions and speeches, alongside six workshop halls, the forum will explore how data and big data can be leveraged to drive advancement in these areas, drawing on regional and international expertise and showcasing success stories from the UAE and beyond.

The forum will examine the future of medical and healthcare services in light of the digital revolution, AI, and big data, as well as their connection to communities’ wellbeing and lifestyle trends. In education, it will explore global best practices for using data to improve educational systems, reduce unemployment, and align with labour market demands.

The infrastructure sector discussions will focus on modern urban expansion models and how data can be harnessed to create efficient, sustainable communities that enhance quality of life. For the sustainability sector, the forum will highlight how data is used to monitor environmental changes, manage disasters, and integrate AI into advanced systems.

The impact of technological advancements, especially AI, on data analysis will be a key topic, along with its implications for traditional statistical models. The forum will also delve into data privacy, ethical usage, and cybersecurity challenges while exploring strategies for businesses and entrepreneurs to harness big data for growth and innovation.

The ‘Regional Data & Community Development Forum’ is organised in collaboration with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), the GCC Statistical Centre, the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, as well as various federal, regional, and international entities.

The registration for the forum is open through the link: https://dscd.evsreg.com/