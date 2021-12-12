Dubai, UAE: The Etisalat Beach Canteen 2021 has come to an end and first-time vendors are uber-satisfied with the overwhelming response they received from the public and happy with the first-rate arrangements by the Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE).

Celebrating the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, the beachside dining popup at Jumeirah Beach attracted all and sundry from around the Emirate and beyond. The event concluded on 11 December after 17 days of unrivaled fun and entertainment.

A number of new eateries and brands were launched at the Etisalat Beach Canteen’s latest edition which received amazing feedback. These included Sides by Sidemen, Republica Coffee, The Phil by high, Smac That, and MrBeast Burger.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE), commented: “We’re very happy to say that the brands that launched with this edition received a great response from the public. Some of these were UAE’s home-grown eateries, while others brought their own unique twists to standard offerings.

What better place and time to launch a brand than at the people’s favorite beachside canteen at the UAE’s 50th anniversary! This was a special time and a very proud moment for everyone. The UAE has progressed by leaps and bounds in the last half a century and the coming decades are full of promise. From humble beginnings, this nation has come a long way and the Etisalat Beach Canteen 2021 was a homage to this illustrious history.”

The delighted vendors were also full of praise for the Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE) and their phenomenal experience at the Beach Canteen 2021.

A spokesperson from Republica Coffee said, "Republica Coffee is a local coffee concept that is looking at revolutionizing the coffee industry in the region. By buying coffee directly from the source and roasting it ourselves, we are able to offer our customers an excellent cup of perfectly brewed coffee at a great price. Launching at the beach canteen was a great way for us to introduce our coffee concept to Dubai and we will be popping up across the city very soon. Get ready for a coffee revolution!"

Hamad Al Awar, a spokesperson from The Phil by High Joint said: “The Beach Canteen offered the perfect platform for us to showcase our food concepts to foodies, food critics, and customers. We launched High Joint, our first brand, a few years ago that has gone on to win multiple accolades and awards since then. This year, we chose to showcase our new concept - The Phil, inspired by the world famous and much loved Philadelphia Cheesesteak, under our parent company, High. I believe the beach canteen is a phenomenal platform that supports homegrown brands and brings people together at the beach to enjoy food, entertainment, art, and music with family and friends - and to have the time of their lives! We had a great time and look forward to newer editions of the canteen!”

The 50th UAE National Day Etisalat Beach Canteen was a joint collaboration between IP Partners Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (DTCM), Brag, and Year of the Fiftieth. Etisalat was the Presenting Partner while Dubai Municipality was the Supporting Partner. Log on to https://www.beachcanteen.ae for more details.

