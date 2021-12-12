Once-in-a-lifetime race takes place following the UAE’s 50th year celebrations

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE : As fans pack into Yas Marina Circuit for this weekend’s FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2021, Captain Abdullah and his crew will be flying the Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Greenliner over the start line minutes before the season finale of the 2021 F1 season.

The Etihad Greenliner is the hallmark of Etihad’s ground-breaking sustainability programme, which is resulting in significant progress in the airline’s mission to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, leading the industry when it comes to aviation sustainability.

The 48-year-old Emirati will be marking his fourth year as chief pilot for the iconic pre-race fly-over, and will be at the controls as the Etihad aircraft flies over the home straight at Yas Marina Circuit just 600 feet above the ground.

“Even though it is our fourth time participating in the fly-past, we always practice and prepare as if it is our first. The key is simple: practice, practice, practice. We start on the drawing board to determine how we want this year’s display to look, and the full team sits down to see how we can improve from day one. We’ll then go to the simulator, as it’s crucial with such a precise task to have the full perspective on how everything fits together.”

“The most difficult aspect is by far the timing – we need to fly over the track at 4:44:50pm on Sunday, and not a second more to align perfectly with the conclusion of the national anthem. It’s a poignant moment, and something we feel an incredible level of responsibility for. So far, we’ve managed to complete the fly-past with perfect timing, and we want to continue with this come race day,” he says.

In what will be another incredible visual performance, Captain Abdullah’s team features three of the most experienced crew members in the UAE, as he is joined by Captain Mohammad Al Tamimi, Captain Driss Moussaoui and Captain Mimmo Catalano, each with a distinct role to perform in ensuring the Boeing 787 Dreamliner soars in perfect harmony at over 380 kilometres-per-hour over Yas Marina Circuit. And with the inclusion of Fursan Al Emarat in the pre-race display, the communication is vital to the team’s success.

He adds: “The team from Al Fursan are unbelievable. You only have to give them the instruction once, and they’ll execute to perfection. We do need to be in constant communication and there is no margin for error; if there’s a 1 degree change in flight plan, we will be in synchronisation with Al Fursan to perform the movement safely and swiftly. It’s a wonderful experience to be in the air with them, and we’re fortunate to collaborate with them each year.”

While fans will be heading in to the grandstands for Sunday’s historic event, Captain Abdullah will be preparing to go wheels up in advance of that special moment. “It usually takes us an hour on race day from take-off to landing, and some of that time is spent ‘in the hold’, waiting for the perfect moment. As we leave at 3:45pm on race day, we’ll take some time to assess the wind direction and wind speed to make our calculations. If one thing is slightly out of place, we need to be aware and quickly adjust so we can time our grand entrance to perfection.”

The fly-past itself lasts for only a short period, but the day is what makes the experience so special for Captain Abdullah and his team. “From the moment I wake up, it’s a different feeling. I understand the responsibility we have, and we do feel incredibly special that we are given this chance to participate in an event as monumental as this. It almost feels like an award for our hard work over the years, and it’s always a joyful day.”



“This is truly a global event, and all eyes are on Abu Dhabi - the team are honoured to be involved in such an iconic moment and represent the nation on the global stage.”

Captain Abdullah has flown for thousands of hours across the globe during his time as a pilot, but he attributes his rewarding career to the basics. “For any young aspiring pilot, you need to understand your aircraft. It helps to have experience and the right skills, but you need to truly know the ins and outs of each aircraft type you may fly. You will gain experience with time in the sky, but our team believes in hard work and having the fundamental knowledge first. We always plan to bring in someone new each year for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix fly-past, but that’s how they earn their seat. It’s a privilege for us to be involved in this moment, and we are conscious of the responsibility we have to our passengers in our airliners, and the fans at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday.”

With the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2021 fast approaching, Captain Abdullah will take to the clear, blue skies to kick off the once-in-a-generation F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi, with a moment to celebrate the United Arab Emirates on the world stage. A moment this Emirati pilot will cherish for a lifetime.

