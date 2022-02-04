DUBAI — ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, has been recognized as a Top Player in Radicati’s 2021 Endpoint Security Market Quadrant. The report offers a competitive view of key players in endpoint security and ESET‘s inclusion in the report signifies its leading position alongside 17 of its market peers, assessing their products’ functionality and the business’ strategic vision.



The Radicati report only evaluates market leaders, categorizing them into a four quadrant system. The results are aimed at businesses, ranging from SMBs to very large organizations, including government organizations, to make an informed decision when selecting their endpoint security solutions, for which ESET is best placed with a wide portfolio of available products. In particular, ESET’s management console, ESET PROTECT, has been highlighted for providing “visibility for on premise and off premise endpoints, as well as full reporting for ESET enterprise-grade solutions from a single pane of glass securely deployed on premise or in the cloud.”



Endpoint security solutions are designed to monitor, manage, and protect all the endpoints on an enterprise network, including all devices within it. According to Radicati “organizations no longer view endpoint security as an isolated discipline affecting only the endpoint but as an integral part of an organization-wide defense posture, where endpoint security shares threat intelligence feeds and policy controls with all other major security components.” Low system resource usage, high performance and detection rates as well as ESET’s enterprise-grade solutions are among the reasons for its continuing excellence in delivering to these businesses and organizations.



Juraj Malcho, ESET’s chief technology officer, commented, “We are delighted to be recognized as a Top Player in Radicati’s 2021 Endpoint Security Market Quadrant among such stellar company. Here at ESET we continue to drive technology innovation and we provide a thorough product portfolio to cover even the most advanced threats. We are committed to offering our customers and partners the most top-notch solutions in order to free them up for expanding their business’ progress. Protecting progress is our raison d'être.”

To read more about the 2021 Radicati Endpoint Security Market Quadrant, please click here, and to read about ESET’s expansive product portfolio, please click here.

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption.

