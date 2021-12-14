Equinox Technologies Dubai, a leading Cyber, Cloud, Infrastructure, and Digital services firm & Softdesk Technologies India, into CAD, Development, Design, and Professional services with 70+ In-house development and dedicated support team, continues its global expansion with the launch of easy to use eQsoft customizable software applications to service clients across a variety of industries.

The original idea of this launch and the achievement is part of the Equinox management vision and goal to address the operational gaps the different internal departments at the Startups, SMB, and Enterprise sectors face during their regular business operations. With focus on post-sales support and ease of use, the solutions are designed and programmed with features and added functions after extensive research and inputs by the Industry experts for smooth functioning.

The Software platform includes eQsoft HR Management, eQsoft Payroll Management, eQsoft Pharmacy Management, eQsoft Hospital management, eQsoft Job Costing (Project Management), eQsoft Real Estate Management, eQsoft Property Management Application, eQsoft Transport Management, eQsoft Carton Manufacturing Platform, and eQsoft Glass Manufacturing Software.

This is the first product launch since the two companies formally joined forces in July 2021 and created a joint team to deliver this plan with a backup support process in place.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring the latest application software to the global market,” says Jeevan NV, Chief Executive Officer... “By jumping into the Application software space we have taken a big step towards our goal of serving the global market with our brand of application offerings. Our two teams have done an outstanding job in developing a range of solutions combining both of the team’s technology know-how, market experience bringing together their expertise, following their passion for giving a great client experience. In the coming days, Equinox & Softdesk will start rolling out these Software Solutions/ Applications in several markets across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and the US”.

Clients across the world and from different Industries can avail the benefit of getting solutions finetuned to their needs rather than following complicated and adapting to high-cost readymade solutions. Solutions can even be implemented module-wise to match specific client requirements.

About Equinox Technologies;

Equinox, a VAD and global Cyber MSSP For Zero Trust, Endpoints, Cloud, Network, and Infrastructure services. With a team of application development members and support staff, we also cater to the requirement of the clients and the market providing our resources on a contract basis to organizations worldwide.

To know more, connect the team on www.equinoxcyber.com

About Softdesk Technologies;

Softdesk Technologies, a leading entity among civil engineering companies under the Equinox Group Of Companies provides reliable and cost-effective civil engineering, training, and support services.

To discover how Softdesk attends global audience on their service expectations, visit: www.softdesk.in

