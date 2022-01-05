Dubai, UAE – The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has launched a new video as part of its ‘En Route to the Expo’ series, where Marwan Hadi, Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Banking at Emirates NBD, shares his vision and expectations for the global event that was launched on October 1, 2021, for the first time in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region.

The video series aims to highlight the business community’s active role in Expo 2020 Dubai, showcase the effective tools the event employs to establish contact between local and international business communities, and underline the visions and expectations of high-profile leaders and decision makers from the UAE taking part in the event.

“As a Premier Partner and theOfficial Banking Partner to Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates NBD Group is proud to be supporting this historic event,” said Marwan Hadi. “Our partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai and our presence on-site at Future Banking by Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic is an unparalleled opportunity for us to provide digital banking services, developed using our latest innovations in smart technology to meet the highest international standards and ensure a complete digital payment experience.”

“Our shared commitment with Expo 2020 Dubai to support SMEs and start-ups has compelled us to launch exclusive banking packages to help companies seize the promising opportunities the mega-event has to offer,” he added.

“The UAE is home to more than 200 nationalities; hosting such a truly global event reaffirms the Emirates’ values, traditions, and hospitality towards visitors from around the world,” Hadi continued. “As an Emirati, I am overwhelmed with pride and humility at the same time, as well as a sense of responsibility while my country hosts this world-class event in parallel with its Golden Jubilee. The UAE is the first country to host this event in the Middle East and North Africa, which creates a great opportunity to show the world our potential – as a country and region.”

The Emirates NBD EVP went on to note that “as the UAE’s preferred bank and a leader in the regional banking sector, we are delighted to be working alongside various UAE Government entities to launch promising opportunities in line with Expo 2020 Dubai’s themes. With that in mind, and as part of the Digital Silk Road initiative, we have previously collaborated with Dubai Chamber to support commercial banking solutions and streamline transactions with advanced Blockchain technology.”

“Over the past five decades, the UAE has shown the world that the impossible is, indeed, possible, spearheading tremendous progress across all sectors,” he explained. “The global event presents a prominent platform to celebrate innovation, creativity, humanity, and world cultures for six consecutive months. It offers an ideal opportunity to build connections, explore the latest developments and innovations, and do business. We look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world to explore the best the UAE has to offer.”

“As a leading national banking group, Emirates NBD is proud of its role as an ambassador for the social and economic progress of the UAE to the world,” he concluded.

As part of its role as Official Business Integration Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai Chamber is running a series of commerce and trade initiatives throughout the event, including three of its flagship events held as part of its Global Business Forum series. The Chamber has organised the 6th GBF Africa and the inaugural GBF ASEAN, and is now gearing up to host the 4th GBF Latin America. The mega-event also saw the Chamber co-organise the 12th World Chambers Congress – the largest event of its kind, bringing together chamber leaders and representatives from around the world.

Part of Dubai Chamber’s Business Connect initiative, the ‘En Route to the Expo’ video series was developed in collaboration with Entrepreneur Middle East to provide a platform for public and private sector stakeholders to share their thoughts on what they are expecting from the mega-event

