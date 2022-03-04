ABU DHABI- The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has won the leading federal entity award for best performance improvement in the sixth cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award, under the umbrella of Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Programme, during a ceremony held at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Obtaining this award reflects firm evidence of the CBUAE role and efforts in developing its business and services in line with best practices, raising performance levels and strengthening systems that serve the interest of the public in the financial and insurance sector.

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, commented, "We at the CBUAE are most proud of being awarded the Best Performance Improvement Entity, which came as a result of the continuous support and directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the CBUAE, and his vision of the CBUAE becoming one of the top central banks in the world."

"The Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award represents a catalyst for the development of government entities in numerous fields. Obtaining this award is a great achievement, which will enhance our role in advancing excellence and commitment to continue the transformation journey for further successes in line with the leadership aspirations to be among the leading central banks globally," he added.