Dubai, UAE : Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, was recognised at The Asian Banker Middle East and Africa Financial Technology Innovation Awards 2021, for its Enterprise Data Platform (EDP) implementation, with SAP as implementation partner.

Emirates NBD’s EDP, which leverages Hadoop Big Data and the SAP Financial Services Data Platform powered by SAP HANA, was launched in November 2018, as the Group’s biggest flagship initiative in its ongoing digital transformation, aiming to help continuously enhance customer experience by increasingly leveraging data-driven intelligence.

The award recognises the implementation of the large-scale data-management initiative, driven through a collaborative effort with SAP, the implementation partner for the strategic transformation program. The deployment has helped Emirates NBD lay a strong data and analytics foundation, while enabling real-time capabilities to address future data needs and shape their overall data and analytics strategy.

Commenting on the win, Suvo Sarkar, Senior Executive Vice President and Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD said, “As a digital-first banking Group, data intelligence is critical not only to our business operations but also in ensuring seamless customer interactions. Emirates NBD has been an early adopter in investing in data management capabilities and we are pleased to be recognised for our efforts by The Asian Banker. Our partnership with SAP has been a key enabler in our journey and has brought significantly increased capability to our Enterprise Data Platform.”

Shailendra Sahay, Head of Industry and Value Advisory in South Europe, Middle East and Africa at SAP commented “Achieving better customer experience and business outcomes through advanced data analytics such as customer lifetime value is one of the foundations of the SAP Intelligent Enterprise strategy. We are pleased to have partnered with Emirates NBD for the bank’s Data Strategy and Transformation journey.”

“The Emirates NBD Enterprise Data Platform success, leveraging the SAP Financial Services Data Platform that provide strong analytical capabilities like advanced customer analytics, financial accounting and regulatory reporting deployed on a modern SAP HANA in-memory database, sets a milestone in banking innovation.”

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 14 million customers. As on 30th September 2021, total assets were AED 699 Billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 190 Billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Turkey, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 906 branches and 4,084 ATMs / SDMs.

Emirates NBD Group serves customers, businesses, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations.

The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 94% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates E20., a digital business bank for entrepreneurs and SMEs and Liv., the lifestyle digital bank for millennials. Emirates NBD is an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial literacy and the inclusion of people with disabilities. Emirates NBD Group is a Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai.

