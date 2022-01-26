Riyadh, KSA: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, has been awarded the Best Foreign Bank in KSA 2021 and the Best Credit Card in KSA 2021 by the International Finance Awards.

The International Finance Awards celebrate corporate excellence, recognizing industry talent, leadership skills, industry net worth and capability on an international platform. The selection and shortlist are carried out by a qualified research team and winners are declared based on the strength of their application and past accomplishments.

Naser Yousef, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates NBD KSA said: “These awards recognize our commitment to enhance our offerings and expand our presence by leveraging our digital banking expertise, award-winning solutions and extensive franchise in the KSA market.

“We have come a long way since we opened our first branch in the Kingdom in 2004. We are the first foreign bank to open branches in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, as well as having a presence in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al-Khobar. Today our network across Saudi Arabia is our largest presence outside the UAE, Turkey, and Egypt. Our significant and growing network reflects our commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and support for Vision 2030 through the Digital Transformation Program and Financial Sector Development Program,” he added.

Neeraj Makin, Senior Executive Vice President, Group Head of International and Strategy at Emirates NBD Group said: “The awards marked a significant milestone, it is a huge accolade to be awarded Best Foreign Bank in KSA and recognizing our continued confidence in the Saudi economy.

“We were also delighted that our Mazeed Visa Platinum Cashback Credit Card was officially recognized as winner of the Best Credit Card in KSA for 2021. It is part of our full-fledged offering in Saudi Arabia which includes Retail banking, wealth management services and trade finance, in addition to corporate finance advisory and project and syndicated finance through our investment banking arm, Emirates NBD Capital KSA.

‘We will remain serving and supporting the economic ambitions of Saudi individuals and businesses, as the Kingdom forges ahead with its planned economic transformation under the strategic aims of Vision 2030,” he concluded.

Emirates NBD is set to continue to invest in its franchise expansion across KSA with the support of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), with several more branches planned across the Kingdom in 2022 and onwards.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD - KSA was established in 2004 as the first UAE-based bank in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and has grown to be one of the Group’s largest banking operations outside the UAE with a fully-fledged range of retail, SME, corporate and treasury services targeting various business segments. It also provides Investment banking services via the CMA licensed entity Emirates NBD Capital KSA. The Bank’s products and services are offered through the support of various digital banking platforms such as Emirates NBD Online and Mobile Banking and smartBUSINESS. The Bank provides extensive Financing and Deposits products with a strong value proposition through its various banking segments in addition to treasury specific products and services. The Bank’s customers can benefit from the various traditional and more recent technological delivery channels to access Emirates NBD’s services. Emirates NBD - KSA currently operates through four branches across the Kingdom located primarily in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Khobar and is presently expanding in a structured approach to reach 24 branches within the next three years. We have also recently launched Liv - our lifestyle digital bank for millennials in KSA.

Emirates NBD – KSA is an active supporter of the Kingdom’s vision 2030 and a valued participant in the community’s corporate social responsibility efforts to support People and

Children with Disabilities. Moreover, Emirates NBD – KSA extends its resources to promote awareness about savings for the general public part of the Kingdom’s vision to increase the savings ration of the households from 6% to 10% of their monthly income.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022