RERA CEO, HE Eng Marwan bin Ghalita tours Wilton Terraces prior to its handover

Power and water connectivity, secured in advance from DEWA, ensures ease of living among residents

Dubai, UAE: Ellington Properties, Dubai’s design-led property developer, commenced the handover of its Wilton Terraces residential project situated in the heart of Mohammed Bin Rashid (MBR) City.

Opening to views of the Dubai skyline as well as Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Wilton Terraces is a premium boutique development. Projects I and II have their unique characteristics and this ensured a sell-out customer response during its launch. In keeping with its reputation of delivering quality projects, Ellington Properties again signalled its statement of intent successfully, adding value to investors.

During a tour of Wilton Terraces, His Excellency Eng Marwan bin Ghalita, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency at Dubai Land Department, praised Ellington Properties’ efforts to add a new project to the Meydan area, saying: “RERA always appreciates and praises the efforts of real estate developers who deliver units according to set timelines, specifications, and adherence to the real estate escrow account standards.”

Joseph Thomas, Co-founder & Managing Director of Ellington Properties, said: “We are delighted to deliver the Wilton Terraces units to our customers in keeping with the high standards that Ellington Properties is renowned for. The Wilton Terraces units are known for their spectacular location, elegant design and superior build quality. With this handover we have catered to the aspirations of our customers – an all-inclusive residential community coupled with simple, harmonious and elegant designs for our discerning clients. Wilton Terraces is an address where people can connect, share, communicate and grow. This reflects Dubai’s reputation as a hub for diverse cultures.”

Blending classical elements with contemporary design, Wilton Terraces I and II have 283 bespoke one and two-bedroom apartments. The apartments are set in two 12-storey towers, designed to enhance its picturesque setting. The towers are interconnected by a single podium, presenting a magnificent exterior. The design is inspired by the Silk Road which lends the project a sense of harmony and elegance, while interacting seamlessly with its natural green surroundings. Plenty of outdoor space has been factored in, including play areas for children, while the parks serve as ideal settings for family gatherings.

Wilton Terraces stands out for its location in the heart of the city, close to Dubai’s major landmarks including Meydan One, Meydan One Mall and Downtown Dubai. The project is built within Sobha Hartland’s residential cluster which spans over eight million square feet of freehold lavish villas, quad homes and apartments in MBR City, surrounded by 2.4 million square feet of greenery and set along the Dubai Water Canal. It provides easy access to Downtown Dubai and other business and leisure attractions in the city. Its central location off Al Khail Road assures easy connectivity and mobility.

Ellington Properties had earlier locked in essential services for the property by securing power and water connectivity from Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), paving the way for a comfortable handover to residents.

Wilton Terraces I and II is part of Ellington’s growing portfolio of award-winning projects in Dubai. Other flagship developments include Belgravia and Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place and Somerset Mews, all located in Jumeirah Village Circle, as well as Wilton Park Residences in MBR City and DT1 in Downtown Dubai.

About Ellington Properties:

Founded in 2014, Ellington Properties endeavours to craft beautiful environments for exceptionally high-quality lifestyles. Inspired by art and reflective of their owners’ aspirations, Ellington Properties residences are classic in feel but contemporary of vision. Ellington Properties’ current projects include high-rise luxury residences and multi-family communities in Dubai, located in the prestigious Downtown Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Emirates Hills, Palm Jumeirah and the upcoming Jumeirah Village Circle. www.ellingtonproperties.ae

