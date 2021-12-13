Cairo: EFG Hermes’ investment banking division, the leading investment banking franchise in Frontier Emerging Markets (FEM), announced today that it has successfully concluded the issuance of a senior unsecured short-term note for the Hermes Securities Brokerage Company (HSB) worth EGP 550 million. This marks the first issuance for the company in 2021 and the third in a two-year program worth EGP 2 billion.

The Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS) affirmed the national scale long-term senior unsecured entity rating at "BBB+" with a Stable Outlook and the short-term senior unsecured issuer rating of “P2” to HSB. The 12-month bullet note will carry a fixed rate coupon paid at the end of the bond, with proceeds going towards diversifying HSB’s funding sources and finance operations.

Commenting on the issuance, Mostafa Gad, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes said: “Once again, our debt capital market (DCM) franchise’s strong growth momentum continues as we head into a new year. We are especially pleased with this transaction, as it highlights EFG Hermes’ unrelenting efforts to capitalize on strong demand for these types of asset classes in the current market climate, offering alternative solutions to domestic companies and driving growth in the financial service space”.

HSB, a wholly owned subsidiary of EFG Hermes Holding, has also been granted approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) to extend the program for an additional year following its initial maturity date.

The deal follows the Firm’s successful close of Six of October Development and Investment Co. (SODIC’s) first securitized bond offering in July 2021, which saw the leading real estate developer issue an EGP 343 million securitized bond, and the fifth EGP 211 million securitization issuance for Premium international for Credit Services in the same month of the year. In addition to concluding advisory on valU’s first securitized bond offering worth EGP 322.55 million in September 2021. valU is one of EFG Hermes’ NBFI subsidiary and the leading Buy-Now Pay-Later Platform (BNPL) in Egypt.

EFG Hermes acted as the sole financial advisor, sole transaction manager and book-runner, underwriter, and arranger on the issuance. Zulficar & Partners acted as the legal counsel for the transaction.

