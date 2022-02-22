Mounted onto a vehicle, the weapon station provides a 360-degree view with an elevation range from -15 to 45 degrees

Abu Dhabi-UAE: EDGE Group, an advanced technology group for defence and beyond and one of the top 25 defence contractors globally, has unveiled the 7IS Remote Control Weapon Station (RCWS) at the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX) 2022, taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 21 to 23 February.

The 7IS is a two-axis, servo-controlled, stabilised system developed by EDGE entity HALCON, and provides the operator with a 360-degree coverage. The vehicle-mounted system features an optical payload with seven lenses and a weapon cradle armed with a M4 Colt 5.56mm assault rifle that has 30 and 50 round magazines, providing an immediate and effective armed response to detected threats.

The 7IS has a 360-degree rotation capacity, an elevation range of -15 degrees to 45 degrees and can traverse and elevate simultaneously to the angular positions demanded by the ground control station interface. The lightweight system weighs approximately 30kgs and requires only one remote operator. Its highly sophisticated optical sensor is equipped with a laser range finder that is accurate within fifty centimetres beyond 2,000 metres; two day cameras; a thermal imaging system; a green visible laser pointer; an invisible laser pointer; and a spotlight that is effective up to 100 metres.

The 7IS can operate in weather conditions between -5 degrees to 50 degrees Celsius.

Saeed Al Mansoori, HALCON CEO commented, “The 7IS RCWS is yet another example of the pace of development, local manufacturing prowess, and future-forward outlook of EDGE with respect to developing sophisticated sovereign capabilities. The fourth industrial revolution demands innovation that EDGE is excited to spearhead, with this latest system marking a significant achievement that adds a ground weapon to EDGE’s portfolio of precision-guided and loitering aerial munitions. It is also a testament to our investment in R&D and our capability to bring solutions, software and systems to the defence market and beyond with speed and agility.”

The EDGE stand at UMEX demonstrates HALCON’s technological leadership in the aerial defence domain. In addition to the 7IS, other products on display are the Shadow 25 and Shadow 50 loitering aerial munitions, the Hunter series of tube-launched unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and the REACH-S UAV.

UMEX is the only event in the Middle East dedicated to drones, robots, unmanned systems, and their components, and offers EDGE the opportunity to feature its state-of-the-art capabilities and solutions.

Attendees of UMEX can visit EDGE and its participating entities at stand A25.

-Ends-

About EDGE

EDGE is an advanced technology group established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond. Enabling a secure future, it is dedicated to bringing innovative technologies and services to market with greater speed and efficiency.

Consolidating over 25 entities and employing more than 13,000 brilliant minds, it offers expertise across five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Cyber Defence, Electronic Warfare & Intelligence and Mission Support.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, EDGE is a catalyst for change – set to revolutionise the industry and change its fundamentals.

For more information, visit www.edgegroup.ae

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022