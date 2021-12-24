In pursuit of world-class hospitality and excellent standards of service, Dur Hospitality has sealed an agreement with Accor to open a luxurious tourist resort in Jeddah, under Accor’s Rixos brand.

Bringing next-level luxury to Jeddah's Obhor Bay as per the agreement, Dur will upgrade and restyle the Makarem Annakheel Village, transforming it into a full-fledged tourist resort with a 5-star luxury hotel, a water park, swimming pools, and villas featuring private pools, all of which will be developed in line with the highest standards adopted by the Rixos brand.

In addition to being the first Rixos resort in the Kingdom, Rixos Jeddah Resort is the first luxurious integrated resort of its kind in Jeddah, especially designed to keep up with the increased demand of a growing number of guests looking to experience true luxury and enjoy high-end hospitality services, as well as a range of exceptional and memorable leisure activities.

Taking the opportunity to highlight the significance of this development, Dur Hospitality's Chairman of the Board Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Issa stated, "The partnership agreement with Accor aligns with our strategy to enhance our capabilities and cement our leading position in the Kingdom's hospitality sector by offering our guests the best services and experiences available in the hospitality industry locally and internationally. This partnership simultaneously contributes to developing the sector's role in achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which inspires us to keep pace with the guests' expectations and provide them with the latest premium hospitality products and services."

Similarly expressing his delight with this partnership, CEO of Dur Hospitality Sultan bin Badr Al-Otaibi emphasized that this agreement strengthens the company's long-established reputation for collaborating with the world's top and most attractive hotel brands, saying, "Our partnership with Accor is a testament to our commitment to draw on the exceptional expertise of leading luxury brands to bring only the best to our local guests from all over the Kingdom as well as tourists visiting from abroad." He also pointed out that Rixos Jeddah Resort will be an attraction that will add value to what Jeddah has to offer as a major tourist destination on the coast of the Red Sea.

About Dur Hospitality's long-standing experience in the Saudi hospitality sector, Mark Willis, CEO of Accor India, Middle East, Africa & Turkey, commented on the importance of the partnership, stating, "Rixos Resort Jeddah will be a phenomenal attraction taking the hospitality and tourism services in Jeddah, the Bride of the Red Sea and the Kingdom, to the next level. He then indicated, "This resort is Rixos' first business project in the Kingdom," hoping that "this will be the first of several other projects on which Rixos collaborates with Dur Hospitality across the Kingdom."

With much excitement about the agreement, Mark Willis reiterated, "Rixos Jeddah Resort will offer a top-quality hospitality experience like no other, with its magical, warm ambience glowing on the Red Sea coast, the comfortable, luxurious stay it promises, and remarkable elegance distinguishing its amenities. It will be rich in exciting leisure activities for all guests to enjoy, especially family members who will spend unforgettable moments together." He further explained that this resort will strengthen Accor's presence in the Kingdom's hospitality market and promote its brand, as it serves to meet the growing demand for top-of-the-line luxury hospitality brands which have been increasingly flourishing in the Kingdom due to the major initiatives and projects recently launched to augment the tourism and entertainment sector in the Kingdom.

Boasting a spectacular location at the heart of Jeddah's Obhur Bay on the Red Sea, the Rixos Jeddah Resort features a private beach and 247 residential units, including 174 rooms and 73 villas, in addition to state-of the-art facilities, a main fine-dining restaurant, a café, and a beach restaurant. The resort includes a central ballroom for special events, 3 conference halls, a health club for women and men, a beauty parlor, a fitness center, kids club, and several swimming pools. Additionally, the resort is known for its gorgeous green landscapes, golden sandy beaches, a Marina, and a plaza with a marvelous ocean view.

