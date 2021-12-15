Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DP World’s purpose-built maritime centre, Dubai Maritime City (DMC) is participating in the ongoing Seatrade Maritime Middle East exhibition and conference taking place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, EXPO 2020 from 13th-15th December 2021. As part of the UAE Maritime Week, held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the event will aid DMC to achieve its strategic objective of strengthening Dubai’s status as a global maritime hub.

A specialised maritime cluster, DMC offers distinctive opportunities for local and international organisations looking for an environment reflecting growth and sustainability. As part of SMME, the entity is exhibiting ambitious initiatives and exceptional offerings of its industrial precinct including state-of-the-art facilities, green practices, high security standards, investor-friendly business environment, among others to attract more companies to benefit from the brilliant offerings at the multipurpose maritime hub.

Ahmed Al Hammadi, Chief Operating Officer, DMC said: “Dubai has always occupied a prominent position in most global indexes. In terms of its maritime capabilities, it is ranked fifth among the world’s most competitive and attractive centres. We strive to elevate this position through DMC that has grown to become a popular destination for international maritime investment. Its key role in shaping the future of the maritime sector also prompted us to give the DMC logo a new modern identity that reflects our journey and defines our mission to make Dubai a world-leading maritime trading hub. The new logo is reflective of the ongoing evolution of our brand and will boost the DMC identity. We are now working in line with the UAE’s vision to build a sustainable economy based on knowledge and innovation, while also complementing the progress of the supply chain industry.”

Al Hammadi added: “Our participation in SMME will support our mission of helping DMC’s strategic partners stimulate new business opportunities, promoting a culture of excellence and advancement in the region’s maritime community.”

As part of its commitment to aid the progress of companies that operate within its facility, DMC has given several companies the opportunity to exhibit at its SMME pavilion. MaK Middle East LLC., Vulkan Couplings represented by Reintjes Middle East LLC., TMSEA Worldwide Shipping LLC, Amit Marine Services, and Al Suhail Ship Maintenance Services and Top Star Ship Maintenance Services under the umbrella of Expert United Marine Services LLC. Group of Companies are among the participating companies.

N.M. Panicker, Managing Director at Al Suhail Ship Maintenance Services LLC. said, “We first started in 1978 with a small ship repair set-up in Al Jaddaf, and we have been actively participating in the repair sector ever since. With the opening of DMC in 2007, we were one of the first few companies to start our business within their facility because of their prudent offerings and strategic location. Since then, we have become close partners with them, and they have provided us with ample amenities to help our business flourish. Over the years we have expanded within DMC, and we recently leased (musataha) a plot of 53,000 sqft, Ship Repair (SR) division, where we are building our own workshop and office, which will be inaugurated latest by mid-next year.”

Panicker further added, “I believe there is a lot of potential at DMC with numerous growth opportunities, as this is an open area with easy access for ships and excellent security services. Our participation at Seatrade Maritime Middle East under DMC’s umbrella is of strategic importance. We are here to meet with potential partners and suppliers to collaborate with and come up with new solutions to the current industry challenges and contribute to the UAE’s growing maritime industry.”

Within its industrial precinct DMC features varied facilities including workshops, warehouses, showrooms, shops, office spaces and other facilities that are ideal for major businesses in marine services. Currently, their customer base includes companies primarily dealing with ship lifts, ship repair and yacht manufacturing.

-Ends-

For media queries, please contact:

Noel David Francis

Executive - PR & Media

Communications

DP World UAE

T: +971 4 8897739

M: +971 56 4039833

Noel.Francis@dpworld.com

About Dubai Maritime City

Dubai Maritime City, the world’s first purpose-built maritime centre, is a man-made peninsula. While its primary focus is corporate maritime, this exceptional mixed-use environment covers every aspect of industrial, commercial and leisure requirements for the maritime fraternity. Its sea-based location offers easy access to thriving businesses and stunning views of Dubai’s coastline and the harbour.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021