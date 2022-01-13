Dubai - In a tangible step that reflects a firm commitment to the government’s Emiratization efforts, Dubai Insurance Co. (DIN) – UAE’s first national insurance company – has announced the successful recruitment of 57 new local professionals who have joined their growing team of experts as of December 2021.

The new comers include 3 managers, 11 administrative supervisors, 32 legal researchers, 1 computer programmer and 10 customer service agents, bringing the total number of locals working at DIN to 82 employees.

Commenting the news Abdellatif Abuqurah, DIN’s CEO said: “With this new recruitment wave, we have increased our Emiratization rate from 18% to 34%.” Abuqurah added: “There are 20 different nationalities working at DIN, and we’re happy to say that with 57 new local employees joining our team, locals have become the largest group among our staff. This is certainly a major achievement for a national company like Dubai Insurance which prides on its Emirati roots.”

In the past years, DIN has multiplied efforts to further empower local talents and help them play a bigger role in their national economy. In fact, in 2021, the company promoted 18 local employees from Legal Researchers to Administrative Supervisors in recognition to their valuable contributions to the company’s growth.

By rewarding hard work, respecting diversity and actively contributing to a thriving Emirati economy, DIN confirms once more its positioning as an employer of choice that reflects the country’s cherished values of unity, tolerance and equality, especially that it keeps a vigilant eye on gender equality within its staff to maintain a 50-50 quota between men and women. DIN is also striving to be among the first companies to achieve the UAE 2050 Net Zero Vision by electing an internal committee tasked with setting a yearly Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) planner and orienting its overall strategy to gradually reduce its footprint on the planet.

-Ends-

About us

Dubai Insurance Company (DIN) was incorporated by a decree from His Highness Late Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum as the first national company in the UAE. In constant progress since its establishment, DIN offers a varied portfolio of products including Property, Liability, Marine, Medical and many other specialty lines. The company prides itself in partnering with leading international reinsurers to offer clients the solutions necessary for all their traditional and non-traditional risk management needs. In the past 15 years, DIN has shown steady growth in both, profits and premiums. Most recently, the company was awarded Moody’s A3 Insurance Financial Strength Rating (IFSR) with a stable outlook which reflects its solid market positioning, positive brand reputation and strong performance, in addition to its financial rating by AM BEST of (A-) with stable outlook.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022