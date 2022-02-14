Partnership aims to bring global best practices and innovations in the field to the UAE and GCC and empowering the North25 team to navigate the latest transformative trends in project management space

Partnership in alignment with the new world of work – focused on granting greater empowerment to teams on-ground

Dubai: North25, the project management vertical of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has signed a collaborative agreement with the Project Management Institute’s [PMI] UAE Chapter to establish a strategic partnership in project management services. PMI is the largest international organization in the world dedicated to project management.

The agreement defined a framework of cooperation and collaboration between North25 and the PMI UAE Chapter in sharing knowledge of best practices, showcasing published case studies, PMI UAE Chapter resources and related offerings, besides co-developing case studies and publications.

Celebrating the collaboration, Ali Ahmed Al Obeidli, Chief Executive Officer of North25, said: “North25 is proud to collaborate with the Project Management Institute UAE Chapter as part of our continued efforts to facilitate and boost strategies and techniques for project execution across all public and private sectors. This collaboration will help empower our team navigate the transformative trends in the project management space, upskill through relevant industry updates and trends, and be a part of the synergy for international best practices in line with UAE’s commitment towards innovation and excellence.”

He added: “As the region’s leading provider of services to construction projects of different scales & complexities, what sets us apart is the breadth and depth of our capabilities. Together with the PMI UAE chapter we will be able to go a long way in creating value for our clients and bring their visions to life.”

In his comments, Dr Mohammad Al Redha, President of PMI UAE Chapter, stressed that the purpose of this agreement is to provide a framework for cooperation between the two parties and the importance of sharing expertise, trends, and best practices in the fields of projects management.

He added that one of the PMI UAE's main goals would be to develop strategic partnerships and build strong relationships with organizations in the UAE and GCC. It came in fulfilment of the Institute’s strategic vision, which aims to lead its members and partners to adopt the agile and innovative methodology in the project economy growth platform. The pandemic changed the way we work, and it proved critical to reach a new strategic direction that would help overcome challenges and take advantage of opportunities, he stated.

North25 offers comprehensive project and construction management services, including project conceptualization, feasibility studies, design management, procurement of all vendors to completion.

PMI UAE Khaleeji Chapter is an independent professional association chartered by PMI, and is dedicated to advancing the practice, science, and profession of project management. PMI UAE Khaleeji Chapter was set up in 2014, is based in Dubai, and has branches in Ajman and Abu Dhabi.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

A consolidation of Dubai Holding’s real estate entities, including Dubai Properties, Meraas, North 25 and Ejadah, DHRE leverages its expertise as a master developer and in real estate management to provide unparalleled investment opportunities and delightful living experiences across Dubai. DHRE continues to fulfil its commitment to realising Dubai’s vision of creating sought-after communities and well-known destinations. DHRE leverages its end-to-end real estate offerings to provide services across the full project lifecycle, as well as 360-degree community solutions through property and facilities management services.

