Dubai, UAE – New technologies are creating a seamless and integrated visitor experience at Expo 2020 Dubai as shown in the latest instalment of the En Route to the Expo – Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s video series, which offers insights on various features and aspects of the mega event.

In the latest video, Sergio Maccotta, Senior Vice President, SAP Middle East South, discusses how Expo 2020 Dubai is setting the agenda for technology as the lynchpin for advancing innovation, sustainability, business and global trade.

“Expo 2020 Dubai is indeed a large scale event and is record breaking in terms of visitor numbers, with a total of almost 6.3 million visitors as of December 13. The theme of the event ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ is the testament to the vision of Dubai and also the wider United Arab Emirates towards sustainability, technology and ingenuity for better living,” said Maccotta.

“One thing that is really impressive is that the technology that is being used to run the expo is becoming a major attraction point that is creating a platform for new business deals, for innovation and for digital transformation. I really, truly feel that Expo 2020 Dubai can catalyse and enhance global trade ties. It's setting new goals in sustainability and it's also paving the way for a collaborative and innovative future,” he added.

With SAP the Innovative Enterprise Software Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai and its first international premier partner, Maccotta drew attention to his company’s software at the exhibition that he said is ensuring the very best experience for visitors.

“Expo 2020 Dubai is running in real time on an SAP solution, with our priority on visitor experience and the latest innovative technologies. SAP’s focus is to ensure a seamless, integrated experience for organisers, participants and visitors, and enhancing the overall customer journey - from the journey planning to the positive end follow-up. The insights from the SAP integrated real time technology tailor the visitor experience to their preferences, such as informing them of the quickest route to their preferred pavilion. It highlights stops on the way and can even be directed to show the latest technology and advances,” he said.

Maccotta concluded by pointing to SAP’s commitment to sustainability that he said is in alignment with both Expo 2020 Dubai’s and the UAE government’s initiatives in the same area, such as the country’s pledge for net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and its considerable investment in renewable energy.

“SAP recently launched the SAP Cares Environment, Social, Governance Network during the Expo 2020 Dubai Climate and Biodiversity Theme Week. This is bringing to the nation and the SAP Control Tower monitoring and improving carbon impact across the entire private and public sectors. I really feel that Expo 2020 Dubai is the greatest show ever, not only for the technology which surrounds it, but also for the different angles, ideas and showcases from the 192 countries that are proudly participating in it,” he said.

“In my opinion, everybody should visit the expo more – one visit wouldn't be enough. Expo 2020 Dubai is a platform to experience today the technology and solutions of tomorrow. Every pavilion is a representation of what that country or that brand offers, enabling visitors to absorb more knowledge about the world around them, with every visit ever,” he concluded.

Dubai Chamber is the Official Business Integration Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai and its En Route to the Expo series forms part of its Business Connect initiative developed in conjunction with Entrepreneur Middle East magazine. The programme aims to provide a platform for businesses that are involved in the exhibition to showcase their contributions to it. En Route to the Expo offers a platform for key industry leaders and decision-makers featured to share their thoughts on the impact of the expo and how they see it as being key to a new era of trade and prosperity.

Episodes in the En Route to the Expo and Business Connect series can be viewed here.

-Ends-

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers.

About Expo 2020 Dubai

Explore new frontiers, embrace the opportunities and join the making of a new world at Expo 2020 Dubai – a six-month celebration of creativity, innovation, human progress and culture running from 1 October 2021 until 31 March 2022. www.expo2020dubai.com

Follow us on:

www.facebook.com/dubaichamber

www.twitter.com/dubaichamber

http://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-chamber-of-commerce-&-industry/

www.youtube.com/DubaiChamberTV

www.instagram.com/dubaichamber

For more information, please contact:

Ruba Abdel Halim

Manager, PR & Corporate Communications

Email: ruba.halim@dubaichamber.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022