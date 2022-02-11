DUBAI- Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, has visited the pavilions of the Federated States of Micronesia and the Kingdom of Lesotho at Expo 2020 Dubai, the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

During the tours, she reviewed investment opportunities in the two nations, which include several in the fields of technology, renewable energy, transport, and tourism.

Lesotho’s pavilion is located in the Sustainability District and its exhibits narrate the Kingdom’s first 50 years since independence. Al Amiri explored Lesotho’s efforts in technology and digital development and was briefed on its endeavors in energy, water and sustainability as it tries to attract investors to support its progress in a number of promising sectors.

She also learned of the Kingdom’s efforts to instill a culture of sustainability, which will help conserve natural resources and strike a balance between development and environmental preservation. The pavilion showcases the growing threat to the natural ecosystem posed by climate change, as well as how the country utilizes investments in climate-smart agriculture to enhance the capacity of agricultural systems in support of food security and food diversity.

Al Amiri then visited Micronesia’s pavilion, which highlights the country’s investment opportunities in tourism, renewable energy, financing, fishing, transport and maritime industries, as well as its sustainable handicrafts.

She was briefed on the diligent efforts of the nation’s energy sector and the national campaign to increase renewable energy production to surpass energy consumption. She also reviewed investment opportunities in aquaculture products, such as black pearls, sponges, aquarium fish and others.

Sarah Al Amiri was also briefed on investment opportunities in agricultural products, as well as in the manufacture of sustainable products and specialized agricultural products. In addition, she reviewed investment opportunities in sustainable materials for making hand-woven fibers that are used in Micronesia’s traditional crafts, and the manufacture of canoes using fruit, mamba, mangroves, and bamboo woods.

