Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has announced that its Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) has hosted a tender this week featuring an astonishing 1086.10 carat gem quality diamond.

The tender was managed by Koin International and took place ahead of the Dubai Diamond Conference (21 February 2022), which will bring together leaders from across the global industry to discuss the future of diamonds.

Sourced from Southern Africa, this was the largest ever gem quality rough diamond to be hosted by and sold at the DDE. Given its size, there has been a surge in global interest in the stone, with diamond experts flying in from across the world to view it ahead of its sale this week. The DDE has already hosted six major tenders this year, reaching over USD 300 million worth of rough diamonds traded.

Photo caption (left to right): Martin Leake, Special Advisor – Precious Stones, DMCC; 1086.10 carat diamond held by Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, and Chairman, Dubai Diamond Exchange; and Jacob Gill, Rough Manager, Koin International.

