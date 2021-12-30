Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Women's Committee organised an educational trip to the women's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to inspire its female employees with the success stories of local and global female leaders. The visit aimed to encourage female staff to unleash their creativity to enhance their happiness and consolidate their role in serving the nation in different fields.

Fatima Al Jokar, Chairperson of DEWA Women's Committee, said that the UAE had built an entire pavilion for women at Expo 2020 Dubai, reflecting the great importance of wise leadership to women empowerment and gender equality. It also recognises and celebrates women's key contributions to sustainable development, tolerance, respect and ensuring a better future for the current and future generations.

"DEWA provides a happy and a positive environment to empower and support women to perform their pioneering role in serving the future and raising future generations. It also provides all capabilities to balance their professional and social lives and make a positive and sustainable impact. Visits organised by the Women's Committee is an important aspect of social activities, especially in enhancing their loyalty and social networking," added Al Joker.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021