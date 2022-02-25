Residents can step into the heart of the action, and back into their private world at the W Residences Dubai - Downtown

Limited number of 384 exclusive units with stunning views of Downtown Dubai

Riyadh, KSA Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia, has unveiled the W Residences Dubai – Downtown in the bustling heart of Dubai, offering hotel-inspired living at one of the most sought-after addresses in the world. The 1 billion AED development is anticipated to mark the first standalone residences in the world under the iconic lifestyle W Hotels brand.

W Residences Dubai – Downtown, which will be managed by Marriott International is situated in the prestigious Downtown Dubai with uninterrupted, spectacular views of Burj Khalifa, the tallest man-made structure in the world, The Dubai Fountain, Dubai Opera and Old Town Dubai. The tower is in close proximity to the many premium and world-famous lifestyle destinations that the city has to offer.

Stepping away from the action-packed city, residents enter their own oasis of exclusivity and private space with beautifully crafted interiors, exquisite finishes, the finest services and exceptional amenities. Each residence has a unique design and purposeful layout that ensures each home is spacious, elegant and appeals to the needs of discerning clientele.

Construction of The W Residences Dubai - Downtown is currently underway and is estimated to be completed by December 2025.

Ziad El Chaar, Vice Chairman of Dar Al Arkan Properties, said: “Our experience in delivering high-end co-branded homes with global brands like Elie Saab, Versace, Roberto Cavalli, Pagani and Missoni puts us in a unique position to always bring the best, most desirable residential spaces to our customers. The W Residences Dubai – Downtown sets a new standard for extraordinary hotel living in the heart of a bustling city like Dubai catering to clientele who like to be close to the action but have their own luxurious private space close by. The Residences’ architecture, interiors and amenities is a truly what makes it a distinct, stand out tower in the midst of many other high-rises. This our third project in the Downtown Dubai area and I believe it’s a unique and fulfilling location to own your dream home.”

Jaidev Menezes, Vice President, Mixed-Use Development – Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International commented: “We are delighted to work with Dar Al Arkan to launch this residential development under the W brand. With its vibrant design and impeccable service, W Residences Dubai - Downtown will be a great fit in Dubai’s iconic Downtown district.”

The architecturally stunning tower consists of a limited number of 384 exclusive, high-end residences with state-of-the-art appliances and fittings to compliment the exquisite interiors and give residents modern, functional, and elegantly appointed homes. Additionally, short terms rentals are prohibited to preserve the tower’s standards, ensure greater comfort and exclusivity, and maintain a higher property valuation.

Residents will live the W lifestyle at W Residences Dubai - Downtown which will offer luxury amenities dedicated to residents and their guests, turning every moment into a truly memorable experience. FUEL - the W brand’s high-energy, social take on wellness will allow residents to focus on mind and body, will be complemented by an infinity outdoor swimming pool with views of the iconic Burj Khalifa with an outdoor terrace that features a lounge and dining area, as well as the FIT Fitness Centre and a spa. The Residences will also feature the Living Room lounge – a modern take on the standard lobby.

Residents will also have access to the W brand’s signature Whatever/Whenever® service which will provide residents with ultimate levels of convenience, round-the-clock in-Residence dining and catering services, laundry and dry cleaning, housekeeping, babysitting, fitness training and much more.

Other amenities include a media room with a cinema, gaming equipment and a chill-out space; a coworking space, meeting rooms, and a clubhouse where new connections spark over signature cocktails or a gourmet lunch.

The Residences are 20 mins away from Dubai International Airport, 10 minutes from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and a few minutes away from The Dubai Mall, one of the world's largest shopping malls.

Expanding the Dar Al Arkan brand to international markets as a testament to the success of Saudi companies in delivering unique projects in new markets. The developer is the largest non-governmental developer in the Middle East with AED30 billion in assets and a track record of delivery since 1994.

W Residences Dubai – Downtown is the developer’s third project in Dubai following the successful launches of Urban Oasis in collaboration with Missoni and Da Vinici Tower in collaboration with Pagani Automobili.

