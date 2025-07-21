Zvilo, a working capital lender committed to bridging the global trade finance gap, has today announced the expansion of its debt facility with long-standing capital partner Fasanara Capital - a London-based, owner-managed investment management company. The facility has been increased to up to €75 million, building on an initial commitment from Fasanara in October 2022.

This new milestone reflects the deepening of the relationship between the two firms, with Zvilo having successfully drawn on the initial commitment to scale its regional presence and support clients across over 39 markets. The additional headroom within the facility will enable Zvilo to meet growing demand and accelerate its strategic expansion, particularly across Africa, Turkey, and the broader Middle East.

Admir Imami, Chairman at Zvilo, commented: “Fasanara has been an avid and early supporter of Zvilo. This expanded facility is a strong endorsement of our performance and vision to close the $2.5 trillion global trade finance gap. As we strengthen our presence in emerging markets, we are excited to continue scaling alongside a partner that shares our mission”

According to Zvilo, the full €75 million facility positions Zvilo to expand its portfolio, enhance regional hubs, and support a growing base of MSME clients with fast, data-driven trade finance solutions.

Peter Maila, CEO at Zvilo Africa, added: “With support from Fasanara, Zvilo has already funded businesses across 39 markets. This facility expansion allows us to build further in Africa and beyond, driving meaningful economic impact through scalable access to capital. Fasanara’s continued partnership is a strong endorsement of Zvilo’s strategic leadership and bold vision in building a global trade finance platform. It also reflects confidence in the scale and sophistication of Zvilo’s AI-driven technology, which is accelerating the efficient deployment of capital across the markets we serve”

Francesco Filia, CEO at Fasanara Capital, commented: “We back fintech platforms that are reshaping the SME lending landscape. Zvilo’s use of technology, disciplined underwriting, and regional expertise align well with our vision for next-generation credit. We are proud to continue supporting their growth and impact.” The increased facility marks a significant milestone for Zvilo as it scales its presence and impact across emerging markets, empowering thousands of MSMEs with timely access to capital.

About Fasanara Capital

Fasanara Capital is an independent, owner-managed alternative asset management company authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Co-founded by Francesco Filia in 2011, Fasanara is based in London with alliance offices in Milan. With a focus on fintech private credit, Fasanara provides institutional investors access to high-conviction, capacity-constrained asset-based credit strategies that back the next generation of credit platforms globally. Fasanara's unorthodox portfolio construction and unconventional investment strategy is a response to today’s transformational markets.

www.fasanara.com

About Zvilo

Zvilo is trade finance lead working capital provider with focus in EU, Turkey, Africa and Middle East. Zvilo was established to offer working capital to underserved MSMEs and corporates in emerging markets aiding in local, regional, and global expansion. Zvilo aims to meet borrower needs, deliver impressive investor returns, and reduce the global trade finance gap through its trade finance solutions.

www.zvilo.com